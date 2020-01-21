Jim Palmer, other former and current Orioles react to Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

A week removed from Major League Baseball delivering its punishment to the Houston Astros for using technology and trash can-banging system to steal opposing pitchers’ signs, a handful of current and former Orioles have taken to social media to react to both the act and the punishment for it.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the result of a lengthy investigation into the Astros on Jan. 13, determining Houston used a system devised by players and then-bench coach Alex Cora to relay what the opposing pitcher was throwing to batters during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the former ending in the Astros winning the World Series. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by the league for a season and subsequently fired by owner Jim Crane. The Astros were also fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round draft picks in each of the next two seasons. Neither Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias — a longtime deputy of Luhnow’s — nor any other Baltimore executives with ties to Houston were implicated in the league’s report.
The league has asked teams to not comment on the report or punishments, but that hasn’t stopped individuals from speaking out, including current and former Orioles. Hall of Fame member and MASN broadcaster Jim Palmer expressed frustration on Twitter that the Astros players involved in the sign-stealing avoided punishment, suggesting that Houston should be stripped of its World Series title.
Palmer also referred to the firings of Hinch and Cora, who became the Boston Red Sox manager and led them to a title in 2018, as the “right thing.” He later used the same expression when describing the New York Mets first-year manager Carlos Beltrán, the only Astros player mentioned in the report, stepping down before even managing a game.
He also recommended the Astros hire longtime Orioles manager Buck Showalter to fill their vacancy, calling Showalter “as honest as the day is long.”
1989 American League Rookie of the Year Gregg Olson, a member of MASN’s broadcast crew, was also outspoken on the subject. He, like Palmer, tweeted that some punishment was needed for the players involved in the system.
Olson also was on the side of limiting the technology and video available to players and coaches during games, specifically referencing the video replay room. Houston used those monitors to steal signs as part of their system. Olson also referenced a buzzer system that the Astros were rumored to use to replay signs, though MLB has said it found no evidence to support the rumors.
Ben McDonald, who the Orioles drafted first overall in 1989, referenced cheating “the Ole fashion (sic) way” in a tweet, meaning sign-stealing occurring when a runner on second base relays signs to the batter and thus without the use of technology in the process. McDonald serves as an analyst on the Orioles’ radio and television broadcasts.
It was not only former Orioles tweeting about the Astros. Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. tweeted worry about what the scandal means for the perception of baseball as a sport.
He also compared the Astros’ sign-stealing efforts to hitting during batting practice instead of in a game.
Around the league, pitchers in particular have been vocal on the subject, given that their results were most impacted by what the Astros did. Left-hander Josh Rogers, who pitched in eight major league games for the Orioles the previous two seasons but none against Houston, reacted to a video from Astros FanFest of third baseman Alex Bregman answering questions about the league’s findings.