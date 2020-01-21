Jim Palmer, other former and current Orioles react to Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the result of a lengthy investigation into the Astros on Jan. 13, determining Houston used a system devised by players and then-bench coach Alex Cora to relay what the opposing pitcher was throwing to batters during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the former ending in the Astros winning the World Series. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by the league for a season and subsequently fired by owner Jim Crane. The Astros were also fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round draft picks in each of the next two seasons. Neither Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias — a longtime deputy of Luhnow’s — nor any other Baltimore executives with ties to Houston were implicated in the league’s report.