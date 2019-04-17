Former Oriole Hyun Soo Kim's ties to Baltimore evident in Korean Under Armour commercial

Hyun Soo Kim still has ties to Baltimore.

Orioles fans probably remember Kim as a beloved figure over his two seasons in Baltimore, even though he got off to a rocky start with the Orioles (and their fans) in 2016.

After he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies and finished the season there in 2017, he went back to his home in South Korea to play for the LG Twins in the Korean Baseball Organization.

In his two years since returning there, Kim is posting a .352 average with 20 home runs and 111 RBIs. And the hustle that made him popular with Orioles fans has also garnered him two triples and 42 doubles (though he’s 1-for-4 in attempted steals).

Now his continued popularity in Korea is evident in a commercial he shot for Baltimore-based Under Armour (he had signed an endorsement deal with the company when he joined the Orioles).

While the athletic apparel brand has been struggling domestically, its sales overseas are booming, led by the Asia-Pacific region, where its revenue surged 29 percent in 2018.

You can watch Kim’s video below.