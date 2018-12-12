Who is Brandon Hyde? Get to know the man reported to be the Orioles' next manager

According to multiple reports from the winter meetings Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde will be named the Orioles’ next manager.
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias denied that a decision had been made, but while fans wait for official word on Buck Showalter’s replacement, here’s what you need to know about Hyde.
Brandon Hyde file
Age: 45
Hometown: Santa Rosa, Calif.
College: California State University, Long Beach
Playing experience
» Minor leagues with Chicago White Sox, 1997-2000 (183 career games, reached Triple-A in 2000)
» Independent league with Chico Heat, 2001
Relevant experience
» Minor league hitting coach in then-Florida Marlins system, 2003-2004
» Minor league manager in Marlins system, 2005-2009
» Marlins minor league infield coordinator, 2010
» Marlins bench coach, 2010-2011
» Marlins interim manager, 2011 (for one game)
» Minor league infield coordinator in Chicago Cubs system, 2012
» Cubs director of player development, 2012-2013
» Cubs bench coach, 2014
» Cubs first base coach, 2015-2016 (won World Series in 2016)
» Cubs bench coach, 2017-2018