Who is Brandon Hyde? Get to know the man reported to be the Orioles' next manager

During the second day of baseball's winter meetings Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias declared that a report that Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde will be the new Orioles manager is 'premature.' (Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun video)

