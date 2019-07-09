Advertisement

How to watch the 2019 MLB All-Star Game: TV, lineups, rosters and more

Giana Han
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 09, 2019

Through the beginning of the 2019 season, the Orioles campaigned for outfielder Trey Mancini to make the All-Star team, but in a turn of events, rookie pitcher John Means was selected to represent the Orioles.

Means will be the first Orioles rookie to play in the All-Star game since 1966. He did not expect to be selected, Means said, and it made him and his fiancée, Caroline Stanley, laugh when they found out.

To make sure you don’t miss seeing Means, whose 2.50 ERA is ranked second in the American League among pitchers with at least 80 innings, represent the Orioles in the All-Star Game, here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, 7:30 pm

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

TV channel: Fox (Chs. 45, 5)

Live Stream: ESPN Radio

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), John Smoltz (color), Ken Rosenthal (reporter) and Tom Verducci (reporter)

Odds: The American League is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), and the National League is even-money according to bookmakers.

History: The American League has won the last six Midsummer Classics and has gone 24-6-1 since 1997. The last time the National League won was in 2012 when they secured a 8-0 victory. The all-time record is 44-43-2 in favor of the AL.

Rosters

Starting pitchers

Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA) vs. Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander (10-4, 2.98 ERA)

American League starting lineup

RF George Springer (R), Houston Astros

2B DJ LeMahieu (R), New York Yankees

CF Mike Trout (R), Los Angeles Angels

1B Carlos Santana (S), Cleveland Indians

DH J.D. Martinez (R), Boston Red Sox

3B Alex Bregman (R), Houston Astros

C Gary Sánchez (R), New York Yankees

LF Michael Brantley (L), Houston Astros

SS Jorge Polanco (S), Minnesota Twins

National League starting lineup

LF Christian Yelich (L), Milwaukee Brewers

SS Javier Báez (R), Chicago Cubs

1B Freddie Freeman (L), Atlanta Braves

RF Cody Bellinger (L), Los Angeles Dodgers

3B Nolan Arenado (R), Colorado Rockies

DH Josh Bell (S), Pittsburgh Pirates

C Willson Contreras (R), Chicago Cubs

2B Ketel Marte (S), Arizona Diamondbacks

CF Ronald Acuña Jr. (R), Atlanta Braves

American League reserves

C James McCann, White Sox

1B José Abreu, White Sox

1B Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

2B Gleyber Torres, Yankees

3B Matt Chapman, A’s

SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

SS Francisco Lindor, Indians

OF Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF Austin Meadows, Rays

OF Whit Merrifield, Royals

National League reserves

C Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B Pete Alonso, Mets

1B Max Muncy, Dodgers

2B Mike Moustakas, Brewers

3B Kris Bryant, Cubs

3B Paul DeJong, Cardinals

SS Trevor Story, Rockies

OF Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF David Dahl, Rockies

OF Jeff McNeil, Mets

American League pitchers

RHP José Berríos, Twins

RHP Shane Bieber, Indians

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

RHP Gerrit Cole, Astros

RHP Lucas Giolito, White Sox

RHP Shane Greene, Tigers

LHP Brad Hand, Indians

RHP Liam Hendriks, A’s

LHP John Means, Orioles

RHP Ryan Pressly, Astros

RHP Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

National League pitchers

RHP Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RHP Walker Buehler, Dodgers

RHP Luis Castillo, Reds

RHP Jacob deGrom, Mets

RHP Sonny Gray, Reds

LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

LHP Will Smith, Giants

RHP Mike Soroka, Braves

LHP Felipe Vázquez, Pirates

RHP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

RHP Kirby Yates, Padres

Replacements

American League: Bogaerts replaced Rangers OF Hunter Pence (groin); Torres replaced Rays 2B Brandon Lowe (right shin contusion), who replaced Angels 2B Tommy La Stella (fractured tibia); Berrios replaced Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi (blister); Bieber replaced Rays RHP Charlie Morton (pitched Sunday); Hendriks replaced Rangers LHP Mike Minor (rest); and Tanaka replaced Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (pectoral muscle).

National League: Muncy replaced Nationals 1B Anthony Rendon (injury/rest); Vazquez replaced Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (personal matter); Woodruff replaced Brewers LHP Josh Hader (back); and Gray replaced Nationals RHP Max Scherzer (back).

