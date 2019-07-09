How to watch the 2019 MLB All-Star Game: TV, lineups, rosters and more

Through the beginning of the 2019 season, the Orioles campaigned for outfielder Trey Mancini to make the All-Star team, but in a turn of events, rookie pitcher John Means was selected to represent the Orioles.
Means will be the first Orioles rookie to play in the All-Star game since 1966. He did not expect to be selected, Means said, and it made him and his fiancée, Caroline Stanley, laugh when they found out.
To make sure you don’t miss seeing Means, whose 2.50 ERA is ranked second in the American League among pitchers with at least 80 innings, represent the Orioles in the All-Star Game, here’s what you need to know.
How to watch
When: Tuesday, 7:30 pm
Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio
TV channel: Fox (Chs. 45, 5)
Live Stream: ESPN Radio
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), John Smoltz (color), Ken Rosenthal (reporter) and Tom Verducci (reporter)
Odds: The American League is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), and the National League is even-money according to bookmakers.
History: The American League has won the last six Midsummer Classics and has gone 24-6-1 since 1997. The last time the National League won was in 2012 when they secured a 8-0 victory. The all-time record is 44-43-2 in favor of the AL.
Rosters
Starting pitchers
Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA) vs. Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander (10-4, 2.98 ERA)
American League starting lineup
RF George Springer (R), Houston Astros
2B DJ LeMahieu (R), New York Yankees
CF Mike Trout (R), Los Angeles Angels
1B Carlos Santana (S), Cleveland Indians
DH J.D. Martinez (R), Boston Red Sox
3B Alex Bregman (R), Houston Astros
C Gary Sánchez (R), New York Yankees
LF Michael Brantley (L), Houston Astros
SS Jorge Polanco (S), Minnesota Twins
National League starting lineup
LF Christian Yelich (L), Milwaukee Brewers
SS Javier Báez (R), Chicago Cubs
1B Freddie Freeman (L), Atlanta Braves
RF Cody Bellinger (L), Los Angeles Dodgers
3B Nolan Arenado (R), Colorado Rockies
DH Josh Bell (S), Pittsburgh Pirates
C Willson Contreras (R), Chicago Cubs
2B Ketel Marte (S), Arizona Diamondbacks
CF Ronald Acuña Jr. (R), Atlanta Braves
American League reserves
C James McCann, White Sox
1B José Abreu, White Sox
1B Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
2B Gleyber Torres, Yankees
3B Matt Chapman, A’s
SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
SS Francisco Lindor, Indians
OF Mookie Betts, Red Sox
OF Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF Austin Meadows, Rays
OF Whit Merrifield, Royals
National League reserves
C Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B Pete Alonso, Mets
1B Max Muncy, Dodgers
2B Mike Moustakas, Brewers
3B Kris Bryant, Cubs
3B Paul DeJong, Cardinals
SS Trevor Story, Rockies
OF Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
OF David Dahl, Rockies
OF Jeff McNeil, Mets
American League pitchers
RHP José Berríos, Twins
RHP Shane Bieber, Indians
LHP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RHP Gerrit Cole, Astros
RHP Lucas Giolito, White Sox
RHP Shane Greene, Tigers
LHP Brad Hand, Indians
RHP Liam Hendriks, A’s
LHP John Means, Orioles
RHP Ryan Pressly, Astros
RHP Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees
National League pitchers
RHP Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
RHP Walker Buehler, Dodgers
RHP Luis Castillo, Reds
RHP Jacob deGrom, Mets
RHP Sonny Gray, Reds
LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
LHP Will Smith, Giants
RHP Mike Soroka, Braves
LHP Felipe Vázquez, Pirates
RHP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
RHP Kirby Yates, Padres
Replacements
American League: Bogaerts replaced Rangers OF Hunter Pence (groin); Torres replaced Rays 2B Brandon Lowe (right shin contusion), who replaced Angels 2B Tommy La Stella (fractured tibia); Berrios replaced Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi (blister); Bieber replaced Rays RHP Charlie Morton (pitched Sunday); Hendriks replaced Rangers LHP Mike Minor (rest); and Tanaka replaced Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (pectoral muscle).
National League: Muncy replaced Nationals 1B Anthony Rendon (injury/rest); Vazquez replaced Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (personal matter); Woodruff replaced Brewers LHP Josh Hader (back); and Gray replaced Nationals RHP Max Scherzer (back).