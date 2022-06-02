Four home runs, including back-to-back over new left field wall, power Orioles to 9-2 win over Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Ty France (23) is out at second as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor throws to first to put out Julio Rodriguez for a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

The home run chain got a tour of Orioles as four players — Rougned Odor, Ryan Mountcastle, Ramón Urías and Trey Mancini — all hit round-trippers in a 9-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

A large golden necklace bestowed upon a player after hitting a homer, the chain had a busy night as the bulk of the Orioles’ scoring came via the long ball.

Odor hit a no-doubt-about-it three-run home run in the second inning off of 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who allowed four runs in five innings. Then, when Mariners reliever Sergio Romo entered the game in the sixth, the Orioles’ bats really powered up: Mountcastle and Urías blasted back-to-back home runs over the new left field wall — only the ninth and 10th such homers this year at Oriole Park — and Trey Mancini, who smacked a ball into the left field wall earlier in the game, hit a pitch into the bullpen in left-center field.

Though he was taken out in the fifth inning, Orioles starter Kyle Bradish had his best start since May 10. He did not allow a run through the first three innings but gave up a solo shot to J.P. Crawford to open the fourth. And, after allowing a leadoff double in the fifth, Bradish nearly pitched himself out of it.

With runners on first and third and two outs, Bradish induced a high bouncing ball up the middle from Mariners standout rookie Julio Rodríguez. Odor fielded the ball and opted to flip to Jorge Mateo at second, but Seattle’s Ty France beat it to the bag, allowing a run to score and chasing Bradish from the game.

He allowed two earned runs on six hits and finished with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings in front of an announced crowd of 8,400. Lefty Cionel Pérez, who didn’t allow a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief, received the win.

The Orioles (22-30) led 3-2 when Bradish exited the game, but quickly added to their lead. In the fifth inning, Mancini smacked a pitch 106.4 mph into the top of the wall in left field that stayed in the park for a double, but Austin Hays promptly drove him home with a single. The next inning is when the Orioles took their commanding lead, scoring five runs, including on Mountcastle’s homer that traveled 426 feet.

Hays stays hot

With an RBI single in the fifth inning, Hays increased his hitting streak to 12 games, the second-longest in the American League. Hays is hitting .299 on the season and .333 over the course of the hitting streak.

The streak began a week after Hays had his hand stepped on in St. Louis, which required stitches.

“I probably didn’t let on what that looked like the next few days after, but he was gashed up. It was ugly,” manager Brandon Hyde said before Wednesday’s game. “He’s a really tough kid.”

Rutschman facing familiar foe

Hyped rookie Adley Rutschman, who didn’t play Wednesday as part of a scheduled day off, grew up in Oregon and said that, as a kid, he was a fan of the Mariners due to their proximity.

“When we go to Seattle at the end of June, that’ll probably hit home a little bit more, just because I’ve been there so much,” said Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oregon State.

Since he was called up 11 days ago, Rutschman has debuted at Camden Yards with much fanfare, played a series at Yankee Stadium and then at Fenway Park. After shooting some pool in the clubhouse Wednesday, Rutschman reflected on his entrance to the big leagues.

“It’s been just a crazy couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s been fun.”

Around the horn

>> Left-hander Zac Lowther, who was called up ahead of Tuesday night’s game and allowed five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Orioles, was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk after his major league season debut. The Orioles recalled Denyi Reyes, who has made two appearances for Baltimore this season, from Norfolk.

>> The Orioles added 18-year old right-handed pitcher Yaqui Rivera as the player to be named later from a trade earlier this year that sent relievers Cole Susler and Tanner Scott to the Miami Marlins. Rivera had a 3.69 ERA in 39 innings last season in the Dominican Summer League and Florida Complex League.

MARINERS@ORIOLES

Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM