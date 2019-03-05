Schmuck: Waived four times since November, Orioles' Hanser Alberto didn't know whether he was coming or going

Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto has been waived and claimed so much since last season that he must wake up every morning wondering where he is … and where he might be tomorrow.

When the Orioles claimed him for the second time last week, he could only hope their renewed interest in him means his long offseason journey finally has come to an end.

He was waived by the Texas Rangers and claimed by the New York Yankees in early November. He was waived by the Yankees and claimed by the Orioles in January. Then he was designated for assignment and waived by the Orioles two weeks ago to make room for pitcher Josh Osich and claimed by the San Francisco Giants.

That’s when it got strange. The Giants put him in four exhibition games and then put him back on waivers, from which the Orioles reclaimed him Friday.

Alberto, who is predominantly a middle infielder but played all four infield positions as a utility guy for the Rangers, took it all pretty much in stride.

“I said, ‘Oh, again,’ ” he said. “It’s hard. I was only there [with the Giants] for a week and then came back here. But you know, if they make that move, I got picked up here and that means something for me. Just going to keep working hard and do my best.

“It’s part of the business. Obviously I don’t want to be in that situation. But it happened and I have to stay positive and take the best part of it. Blessed to be here.”

If nothing else, he feels wanted by the Orioles. How many guys get claimed by the same team twice in one offseason?

“That shows something,’’ he said. “I won’t take that for granted. I’ll embrace the opportunity and do my best.”

Manager Brandon Hyde has said on a couple of occasions since Alberto’s return that he was very happy to have him.

“I think he’s a really good player,” Hyde said. “I like him a lot. He’s just really, really steady, incredible energy in our locker room and the dugout. I’m excited to get him back into our camp.”

