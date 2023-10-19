Former Orioles manager and second baseman Davey Johnson, GM Hank Peters on Baseball Hall of Fame committee ballot

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Orioles manager Davey Johnson, walking onto the field at Camden Yards during a pregame ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1966 World Series championship team, is among eight candidates on the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee’s Manager/Executive/Umpires ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The general manager who built the Orioles’ most recent World Series roster and the manager who brought them the closest they have come to a pennant since are both candidates for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Former Orioles general manager Hank Peters and former Baltimore manager and second baseman Davey Johnson are among the eight candidates on the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee’s Manager/Executive/Umpires ballot, which recognizes those whose contributions to the sport came in 1980 or later. To be elected into the Hall of Fame, nominees must be voted in by 12 of the committee’s 16 members; results will be announced Dec. 3.

Advertisement

Among his 42 years as a front office executive, Peters served as the Orioles’ general manager from 1976 to 1987, a stretch in which Baltimore was the American League champion in 1979 and won the World Series in 1983. The Orioles have not won a title since.

After serving in World War II, Peters worked in the St. Louis Browns’ scouting department and followed the franchise to Baltimore in 1954. He also served as the GM of the Kansas City Athletics and Cleveland Indians during his career. Peters died in 2015.

Advertisement

Johnson, 80, spent seven of his 13 major league seasons as a player with Baltimore, named an All-Star three times and winning three Gold Glove Awards. Two of his 17 years as a manager were with the Orioles, guiding the team to the AL Championship Series in both 1996 and 1997. The same day he was named the AL Manager of the Year for the latter season, Johnson resigned as Baltimore’s manager because of a feud with majority owner Peter Angelos.

Johnson managed the New York Mets to the 1986 World Series title and was National League Manager of the Year with Washington in 2012, making him one of eight to win the award in both leagues.

The other candidates up for election are former managers Cito Gaston, who infamously did not bring in then-Oriole Mike Mussina to pitch in the 1993 All-Star Game at Camden Yards, Jim Leyland and Lou Piniella, who made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 1964; former umpires Ed Montague and Joe West; and former NL president Bill White.

Former Orioles general manager Hank Peters, right, talks with Frank Robinson at spring training in Miami, Florida, in 1985. (Baltimore Sun)

Zimmermann undergoes surgery

Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann underwent core surgery Thursday in Philadelphia and is expected to be ready for spring training, the team said.

An Ellicott City native, Zimmermann, 28, is on Baltimore’s 40-man roster and had a 4.73 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Orioles this year. In 38 major league outings (27 starts) in parts of four seasons, Zimmermann has a 5.57 ERA in 158 1/3 innings.