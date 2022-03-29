Orioles slim down spring training roster, optioning DL Hall, Kyle Bradish, Yusniel Diaz and Alexander Wells

Mike Elias saw a glimpse of the Orioles’ future Monday. But the executive vice president and general manager is pushing off that future just a little longer, opting to further develop several of Baltimore’s top prospects in the minor leagues rather than have them compete for an Opening Day role.

Elias announced Monday that left-handers DL Hall and Alexander Wells, right-hander Kyle Bradish and outfielder Yusniel Diaz would be optioned, just hours after Hall and Bradish continued what has been an impressive spring. In Monday’s 7-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Hall pumped a 100-mph fastball and Bradish threw two more scoreless innings.

The decision to drop Hall to Double-A Bowie and Bradish to Triple-A Norfolk was made to gain a larger sample size of playing time for each player, Elias said. He hopes neither of them will be down there for long.

“Today was a great demonstration of the future that we have coming and knocking on the door in terms of 2022 debuts,” Elias said during a video call with reporters. “We’re going to have a lot of impact talent coming up later this season if these guys stay healthy and do their thing.”

The latter part of his statement is the vital caveat. Hall suffered a stress reaction in his left elbow, which ended his 2021 campaign prematurely. Diaz missed much of last year’s Arizona Fall League with a shoulder strain. Bradish has faced few opportunities against big league hitters, a side effect of last year’s delayed minor league camp and this year’s lockout.

Orioles pitcher DL Hall (67) works on rehabilitation and strengthening while Kyle Bradish (86) prepares to throw a weighted ball during spring training at the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Florida, on March 20. They were optioned to the minors Monday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Part of their time in the minors will be to prove their longevity, both from a health and performance standpoint.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, was reassigned to minor league camp Sunday. Rodriguez, Hall and Bradish are part of a strong group of prospects Elias projects could see time in Baltimore this season, with Hall and Bradish the more surefire candidates.

“It has been more of a cameo for these guys,” Elias said. “It makes it all the more necessary that they get lengthened out properly, they get some work in. We have very high hopes for them. We have a lot of plans around them. We don’t want to screw them up, screw up their health, by rushing them out and having them not properly stretched out and being able to hold their velo late in games.”

Elias said he wants Hall and Bradish to throw over a 100 innings this year as starters, with much of their 2022 seasons at the major league level. Bradish pitched in two games during spring training, both two-inning scoreless outings.

Hall returned from injury Monday and retired his lone inning in order, showing how elusive his fastball-slider combination can be for batters. More performances like that will speed his rise to the majors. Hall could also remain in Florida for an extended spring training before joining an affiliate.

“It’s going to happen quickly,” Elias said. “There’s only so much that he needs to show at the minor league level before he can come help this team and do it at a sustainable, long-term way where he’s never going back.”

Rodriguez’s spring wasn’t flawless. He pitched once, allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings.

If Rodriguez “checks a couple boxes for us” during his minor league starts, “there might not be much left to prove there,” Elias said. “He hasn’t pitched in Triple-A yet. Every level is a little bit different. And what we saw in camp this year, it was a very easy call not to jump past that.”

Diaz is in much the same situation. While he’s impressed at the plate this spring with a 1.250 on-base plus slugging percentage, Diaz hasn’t proved he can string offensive production together in a consistent enough fashion to warrant a major league opportunity.

Across 230 at-bats in Double-A and Triple-A last year, Diaz hit .161 with a .265 slugging percentage, striking out 82 times while drawing 18 walks.

“Between the injuries and the stats he put up, it just wasn’t a step forward for him in any regard,” Elias said. “It’s important that you have demonstrated some success in Triple-A, hopefully, before coming up.”

The latest string of cuts leaves the spring training roster at 44 players. That group will compete for Opening Day roster spots, when the Orioles take the field at Tampa Bay against the Rays on April 8. Teams may keep 28 players on their roster this season through May 1 before cutting back to 26.

“We’re down to battles, now,” Elias said.