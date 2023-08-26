Gunnar Henderson’s 2-run homer in 8th lifts Orioles to 5-4 comeback win over Rockies, extending AL East lead

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista feels a pain that causes him to be removed with two out in the ninth inning. (Karl Merton Ferron)

The players in the Orioles’ clubhouse let out a collective groan.

Before their game Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Rays’ matchup against the Colorado Rockies was on the televisions in Baltimore’s locker room. Rays infielder Josh Lowe just hit a go-ahead two-run home run en route to a crucial victory in the middle of a tight American League East race.

“They’ve done this all three games,” an Orioles player said, noting the Rays came back to win each game against the Rockies.

It was Baltimore’s — and Gunnar Henderson’s — turn Friday. With the Orioles trailing by one in the eighth inning against the Rockies, the sensational rookie hit a go-ahead two-run homer to propel Baltimore to a 5-4 comeback victory at Camden Yards.

Baltimore starter Cole Irvin was good enough, pitching six innings of four-run ball, but the Orioles trailed 4-2 in the fifth against the National League’s worst team. In the sixth, Austin Hays joined Ryan Mountcastle, who hit a shallow homer to right field in the first, with a solo shot that barely cleared the outstretched arm of Colorado right fielder Charlie Blackmon to cut the Orioles’ deficit in half.

Henderson’s two-run homer — the 22nd of his American League Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign — put the Orioles’ bullpen in a position to slam the door on a third straight win.

After Irvin, Shintaro Fujinami pitched two sparkling innings to keep Baltimore in the game. He gave way to Félix Bautista in the ninth, and the closer retired the first two batters and had two strikes on Michael Toglia before exiting the game with an apparent injury after stumbling during his delivery. Left-hander Danny Coulombe entered and struck out Toglia on the first pitch he threw for the second save of his nine-year career.

The comeback win is Baltimore’s 39th of the season and fifth when trailing after seven innings. The Orioles are 80-48 and on pace to win 101 games. They are three games ahead of the Rays atop the AL standings.

Around the horn

Manager Brandon Hyde named Kyle Bradish as Saturday’s starting pitcher, continuing the cycle of bumping up his starters one night after Jack Flaherty was scratched Wednesday. With a day off Monday and the Orioles’ elongated system with a six-man rotation, Bradish is plenty rested to make the start. Hyde said the club is hoping Flaherty, who said he was unable to start Wednesday because he didn’t physically “bounce back” from his most recent outing, can start in “the next couple days.”

John Means started the fourth game of his minor league rehabilitation assignment Friday. Means, who is recovering from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, was moved up to Triple-A Norfolk, throwing 4 1/3 innings and progressing up to 72 pitches. The left-hander allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two. He averaged 90.8 mph on his fastball and topped at 92.5 mph — within his typical range, but two ticks slower than his average heater in 2021. He generated six whiffs on 28 swings, but his bread and butter when he was Baltimore’s ace during the rebuild was inducing soft contact. He did so Friday, with the average exit velocity of the 12 balls put in play against him at just 78.3 mph. Means could get one or two more starts before his rehab assignment ends in early September. It’s unclear what role Means will play if he returns to the Orioles.

This story will be updated.

Rockies at Orioles

Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM