Former Orioles on MLB rosters, from the obvious (Manny Machado) to the obscure (Stefan Crichton)

With Major League Baseball planning to start its season in late July, teams are taking their first steps toward getting back on the field.
All 30 teams have released their initial player pools as clubs prepare to open training camp this week in anticipation of Opening Day on July 23 or 24.
Players are expected to report to camp in their home cities Wednesday, and teams will add more players over the next few weeks. The Orioles, for example, plan to integrate their top prospects slowly, and teams will have secondary camps nearby to hold nonroster players.
According to the league’s rules, players must be in their team’s 60-man pool to be eligible to play this season and can be moved through standard transactions, such as waiver claims, free-agent signings and trades. A 30-man roster for each team will be set for the start of the season and will be reduced to 28 two weeks into the season, then to 26 two weeks after that.
Here are where some former Orioles have landed during a unique offseason:
AL East
Boston Red Sox
RHP Eduardo Rodriguez: Signed by the Orioles as an amateur free agent in 2010 and later traded to the Red Sox for left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller, Rodriguez is coming off his best season. He went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 2019, finishing sixth in Cy Young Award voting.
OF John Andreoli: Andreoli, a 17th-round pick by the Cubs in 2011 out of Connecticut, spent 26 games with the Orioles in 2018, hitting .232/.279/.268 with 17 strikeouts and four RBIs.
New York Yankees
RHP Zack Britton: Britton, drafted in the third round in 2006 by the Orioles out of Weatherford (Texas) High School, spent 7½ seasons in Baltimore and was named an All-Star twice. He finished fourth in Cy Young voting and 11th in MVP voting in 2016 after recording a league-high 47 saves and 0.54 ERA. The Orioles traded Britton to the Yankees at the deadline in 2018 for minor leaguers Cody Carroll, Josh Rogers and Dillon Tate. He had a 1.91 ERA in 66 appearances last season.
Tampa Bay Rays
RHP Oliver Drake: A 43rd-round pick by the Orioles in 2008 out of Navy, Drake didn’t make his MLB debut until 2014. He had a 3.89 ERA in 30 appearances with the Orioles before being dealt to the Brewers in 2017. He spent time with the Indians, Angels, Blue Jays and Twins before joining the Rays, recording a 3.91 ERA in 50 games with a 0.982 WHIP in 2019.
RHP Chaz Roe: Originally a first-round pick (No. 32 overall) by the Rockies in 2005, Roe made his debut in 2013 with the Diamondbacks. He spent time with the Mariners, Rangers, Marlins, Yankees and Pirates before signing with the Orioles as a free agent in 2014. He had a 4.06 ERA in 45 games across two seasons in Baltimore before being selected off waivers by the Braves and was eventually purchased by the Rays in 2017. He pitched a career-high 51 innings in 2019, recording a 4.06 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
LHP Sean Gilmartin: Gilmartin — perhaps best known for being married to Kayleigh McEnany, the current White House press secretary — was a first-round pick (No. 28 overall) by the Braves in 2011 and made his debut with the Mets in 2015. He signed as a free agent with the Orioles in 2018 and recorded a 4.30 ERA in 13 games before signing a minor league contract with the Rays this offseason.
Toronto Blue Jays
C Caleb Joseph: Once one of the longest-tenured Orioles as the team started its rebuild, Joseph, a 2008 seventh-round pick, batted .224/.271/.353 with 31 home runs and 222 RBIs in five seasons in Baltimore. He made major league history in 2016 when he went 141 plate appearances without an RBI, the most in the live-ball era (since 1920). He spent the 2019 season with the Diamondbacks, batting .211/.250/.263 in 20 games, and signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays this offseason.
INF Ruben Tejada: Tejada spent his first six seasons with the Mets, but was released a few months after suffering a broken right fibula on a hard slide by the Phillies’ Chase Utley during the 2015 NLDS. He spent time with the Cardinals, Giants and Yankees before being purchased by the Orioles in 2017. He hit .230/.293/.283 in 41 games with Baltimore that season but didn’t play in 2018. He played six games with the Mets last season and joined the Blue Jays on a minor league deal this offseason.
AL Central
Chicago White Sox
OF Nicky Delmonico (nonroster invitee): A sixth-round pick by the Orioles in 2011, Delmonico spent time in the minors with the Delmarva Shorebirds and Frederick Keys but never reached the majors with Baltimore. He made his MLB debut in 2017 with the White Sox, hitting .262/.373/.482 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs in 43 games that season. He hit .206/.265/.286 in just 21 games last season.
Detroit Tigers
INF Jonathan Schoop: Signed as an amateur out of Curacao by the Orioles in 2008, Schoop became an All-Star in 2017 with Baltimore, hitting .293/.338/.503 with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs as the starting second baseman. With the team kickstarting its rebuild the following season, he was dealt to the Brewers at the trade deadline for Jean Carmona, Luis Ortiz and Jonathan Villar, but struggled in Milwaukee, batting .202/.246/.331 in 46 games. He rebounded in 2019 with the Twins, hitting .256/.304/.473 with 23 homers and 59 RBIs in 121 games, and signed a one-year, $6.1 million deal with the Tigers this offseason.
Minnesota Twins
DH Nelson Cruz: An All-Star during his lone season with the Orioles, Cruz hit .271/.333/.525 in 2014 with a league-high 40 home runs and 108 RBIs after signing a one-year, $8 million deal with Baltimore. He joined the Mariners the following offseason on a four-year, $57 million pact, and was an All-Star in three of his four seasons in Seattle. Cruz signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Twins before the 2019 season with a $12 club option for 2020, which was picked up this offseason after he hit .311/.392/.639 with 41 home runs and 108 RBIs.
AL West
Los Angeles Angels
RHP Dylan Bundy: A prized prospect after getting picked fourth overall by the Orioles in the 2011 draft, Bundy made a brief two-game cameo in the major leagues in 2012, but didn’t return to the big league club until 2016. After spending time both as a starter and in the bullpen during the Orioles’ wild-card run in 2016, Bundy became a full-time starter the next season and went 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA and 1.196 WHIP. He struggled mightily in 2018, suffering a league-high 16 losses and allowing 41 home runs, the most in the majors, in 31 games. He was traded to the Angels at last season’s deadline for four minor leaguers — Kyle Bradish, Kyle Brnovich, Isaac Mattson and Zach Peek.
Oakland Athletics
LHP T.J. McFarland: A fourth-round pick by the Indians in 2007, McFarland made his debut with the Orioles in 2013, recording a 4.22 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 1.487 WHIP. He finished his four seasons in Baltimore with a 4.27 ERA before signing with the Diamondbacks, recording a 3.86 ERA in three seasons in Arizona. He signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Athletics this offseason.
Seattle Mariners
LHP Nestor Cortes Jr.: A 36th-round pick by the Yankees in 2013, Cortes made his debut in Baltimore in 2018, allowing four runs in 4 ⅔ innings, including a pair of home runs. He made 33 appearances with the Yankees in 2019, recording a 5.67 ERA.
NL East
Atlanta Braves
RHP Darren O’Day: After spending time with the Angels, Mets and Rangers to begin his career, O’Day became an effective reliever with the Orioles, recording an ERA below 2.30 in each of his first four seasons in Baltimore. He was named an All-Star in 2015, recording a 1.52 ERA with 82 strikeouts and just 14 walks in 65 ⅓ innings. In 2018, he was traded at the deadline to the Braves along with starting pitcher Kevin Gausman for Brett Cumberland, JC Encarnacion, Bruce Zimmermann, Evan Phillips and international bonus slot money. The 37-year-old has been limited to just 28 games over the past two seasons with hamstring and forearm injuries.
OF Nick Markakis: One of the team’s most popular players during his nine seasons in Baltimore, Markakis signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Braves in 2014. He’s hit .284/.359/.403 with 47 home runs and 373 RBIs in five seasons in Atlanta, earning his first All-Star Game nod in 2018. He re-signed with the Braves on a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
Miami Marlins
INF Jonathan Villar: The Orioles’ best hitter during a 108-loss season in 2019, slashing .274./.339/.453 with 24 home runs and 79 RBIs, Villar was traded to the Marlins this offseason for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas just ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Villar was set to make an estimated $10.4 million through salary arbitration.
New York Mets
RHP Brad Brach: A 42nd-round pick by the Padres in 2008, Brach made his debut in 2011 and spent three seasons in San Diego before being traded to the Orioles for minor leaguer Devin Jones in 2013. He became an All-Star in 2016 in Baltimore, recording a 2.05 ERA with 92 strikeouts. He was dealt to the Braves at the deadline in 2018 for international bonus slot money and spent time with the Cubs and Mets in 2019, recording a 3.68 ERA in 16 games in New York.
Philadelphia Phillies
RHP Jake Arrieta: A fifth-round pick by the Orioles in 2007, Arrieta blossomed into a Cy Young Award winner in 2016 with the Cubs after being traded with Pedro Strop and cash to Chicago for Steve Clevenger and Scott Feldman in 2013. Arrieta signed a two-year, $55 million deal with the Phillies in 2018 and picked up his $20 million player option this offseason after going 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA last season.
RHP Tommy Hunter: After spending his first 3 ½ seasons in Texas, Hunter was traded along with Chris Davis to the Orioles for Koji Uehara at the deadline in 2014. He became an effective reliever in Baltimore before being dealt to the Cubs in 2015 for Junior Lake. He returned to the Orioles in 2016 after a brief stint with the Indians, then joined the Rays and Phillies. He pitched in just five games last season before undergoing surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon.
RHP Bud Norris: After spending his first five seasons in Houston, Norris was traded to the Orioles at the deadline in 2013 for Josh Hader, L.J. Hoes and a 2014 competitive balance round A pick. He started 48 games over three seasons in Baltimore, recording a 4.65 ERA, and was released in 2015. He’s since spent time with the Padres, Braves, Dodgers, Angels, Cardinals and Blue Jays, mostly as a reliever, before signing a minor league deal with the Phillies this offseason.
Washington Nationals
C Welington Castillo: After playing for the Cubs, Mariners and Diamondbacks, Castillo spent just one season with the Orioles in 2017, hitting .282/.323/.490 with 20 home runs and 53 RBIs in 96 games. He signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the White Sox in 2017, but hit just .230/.282/.413 in 121 games in Chicago. He signed a minor league deal with the Nationals this offseason.
NL Central
Cincinnati Reds
RHP Pedro Strop: Acquired by the Orioles in 2011 as the player to be named later in a deal with the Rangers for starting pitcher Mike Gonzalez, Strop had a 3.30 ERA in 111 appearances over three seasons with the Orioles. He was part of the Jake Arrieta trade in 2013 and spent seven seasons with the Cubs, helping Chicago win its first World Series title since 1908 in 2016. He signed a one-year, $1.825 million deal with the Reds this offseason.
LHP Wade Miley: An All-Star in 2012, Miley pitched two seasons with the Orioles after being acquired for pitcher Ariel Miranda. He struggled with his command in Baltimore, issuing a league-high 93 walks in 2017 as his ERA ballooned to 5.61 . He experienced a resurgence the following season with the Brewers, recording a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts, and went 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA last season for the AL champion Astros. He joined the Reds this offseason on a two-year, $15 million deal with a $10 million club option in 2022.
Milwaukee Brewers
OF Keon Broxton (NRI): Broxton spent just 37 games with the Orioles in 2019 after being acquired from the Mets in May for international bonus slot money. He hit .204/.261/.350 in 112 plate appearances before being claimed off waivers in July by the Mariners. He signed a minor league deal to return to the Brewers, the team that drafted him in the third round in 2009, this offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals
LHP Andrew Miller: A key piece of the Orioles’ 2014 AL East title-winning team, Miller has been considered one of baseball’s best relievers since a mid-career resurgence with the Red Sox. The Orioles acquired him from Boston at the deadline in 2014 for starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, and Miller had a 1.35 ERA in 23 appearances in Baltimore that season. He joined the Yankees the following offseason on a four-year, $36 million deal and earned his first All-Star nod in 2016. He helped the Indians reach the World Series in 2016 and signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019 with a $12 million club option in 2021.
C Matt Wieters: One of the Orioles’ most highly anticipated prospects, Wieters made his debut in 2009 after being drafted fifth overall out of Georgia Tech in 2007. He was a four-time All-Star in eight seasons in Baltimore, winning two Gold Glove awards. He signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Nationals in 2018 and joined the Cardinals this offseason on a one-year, $2 million pact.
NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks
RHP Stefan Crichton: A 23rd-round pick by the Orioles in 2013 out of TCU, Crichton made his debut in 2017 and recorded an 8.03 ERA in 12 ⅓ innings that season. He was traded to the Diamondbacks in early 2018 for a player to be named or cash and pitched well out of the bullpen last season, recording a 3.56 ERA in 28 appearances. He re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $577,500 deal this offseason.
INF Christian Walker: Walker played just 13 games with the Orioles across two seasons after being picked in the fourth round in 2012 out of South Carolina, hitting .148 /.258/.296. After being claimed off waivers by the Braves, Reds and Diamondbacks, Walker became a starter last season in Arizona, hitting .259/.348/.476 with 29 home runs and 73 RBIs.
Los Angeles Dodgers
INF Justin Turner: Turner made his major league debut with the Orioles in 2009 but played just 17 games in Baltimore before being claimed off waivers by the Mets. After becoming a regular contributor in New York, his career took off with the Dodgers. In six seasons in Los Angeles, Turner has hit .302/.381/.506 and was named an All-Star for the first time in 2017. He re-signed with LA on a four-year, $64 million deal in 2016.
San Diego Padres
RHP Zach Davies: A 26th-round pick by the Orioles in 2011, Davies was traded to the Brewers in 2015 for outfielder Gerardo Parra. He became a solid starter in Milwaukee, where he went 43-32 with a 3.91 ERA in five seasons before being dealt to the Padres in November for Eric Lauer, Luis Urias and a player to be named.
INF Manny Machado: The third overall pick by the Orioles in 2010 out of Brito Miami Private School, Machado quickly rose to stardom in Baltimore, making his debut just after his 20th birthday in 2012. He became an All-Star in just his second season, hitting .283/.314/.432 with 14 home runs, 71 RBIs and a league-high 51 doubles while also earning Gold Glove honors at third base. He grew into one of the game’s best hitters, hitting 166 home runs over a five-season stretch from 2015 to 2018. His last game in an Orioles uniform came in the 2018 All-Star Game, as he was traded the following day to the Dodgers for prospects Rylan Bannon, Yusniel Díaz, Dean Kremer and Zach Pop and journeyman Breyvic Valera. Machado helped the Dodgers reach the World Series that season, hitting 273/.338/.487 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs in a half a season in LA, but signed a 10-year, $300 million contract, the second-richest deal in major league history at the time, with the Padres in 2019. Machado hit .256/.334 /.462 with 32 homers and 85 RBIs last season.