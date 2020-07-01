Former Orioles on MLB rosters, from the obvious (Manny Machado) to the obscure (Stefan Crichton)

INF Manny Machado: The third overall pick by the Orioles in 2010 out of Brito Miami Private School, Machado quickly rose to stardom in Baltimore, making his debut just after his 20th birthday in 2012. He became an All-Star in just his second season, hitting .283/.314/.432 with 14 home runs, 71 RBIs and a league-high 51 doubles while also earning Gold Glove honors at third base. He grew into one of the game’s best hitters, hitting 166 home runs over a five-season stretch from 2015 to 2018. His last game in an Orioles uniform came in the 2018 All-Star Game, as he was traded the following day to the Dodgers for prospects Rylan Bannon, Yusniel Díaz, Dean Kremer and Zach Pop and journeyman Breyvic Valera. Machado helped the Dodgers reach the World Series that season, hitting 273/.338/.487 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs in a half a season in LA, but signed a 10-year, $300 million contract, the second-richest deal in major league history at the time, with the Padres in 2019. Machado hit .256/.334 /.462 with 32 homers and 85 RBIs last season.