Orioles update: Reliever Evan Phillips optioned to Norfolk after not being scored on this spring

Reliever Evan Phillips became the latest Orioles prospect to play well this spring and get sent back to the minor leagues, but he said that he wasn’t particularly surprised by the move.

“I don’t want to say that I’m surprised,’’ he said. “It’s going to happen to somebody. I was focused on how I was pitching and I think the results were good. I thought I pitched really well. I just want to build on that going forward. I have no negative feelings, by any means.

“There are things that I still need to work on. That’s been my mindset this whole spring, just get better.”

Phillips pitched in eight exhibition games and did not give up a run in any of them. He worked a total of 9 2/3 innings, allowed nine hits and struck out 10. He joins a growing list of the Orioles top young players to make a good spring impression and get sent out while the team pares down to its Opening Day 25-man roster.

General manager Mike Elias explained that after he sent promising outfielders Austin Hays, DJ Stewart and Anthony Santander back to minor league camp last weekend. In a season that just about everyone has already conceded, he’s seems more interested in getting those guys more sustained playing time and experience before exposing them at the major league level.

It should have been a hint on Saturday night when manager Brandon Hyde commented on Phillips after his last appearance.

“I’m excited about Evan,’’ Hyde said. “I think this is somebody that’s really going to help us out at some point."

Jesus Sucre update

Catcher Jesus Sucre is scheduled to catch Andrew Cashner in today’s exhibition game, but he may not find out until tomorrow whether he has made the Opening Day roster.

He said Sunday morning that the team must put him on the 40-man roster tomorrow or offer him around to other teams.

“The manager came to me yesterday and he was telling me they wanted me on the team,’’ Sucre said, “but there wasn’t anything finalized yet. I haven’t heard anything yet. I don’t think it’s 100 percent.”

Hays injured

Hays is wearing a brace on his left hand after jamming his thumb on a slide in a minor league game. He’s expected to get an MRI today or tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury.

Severino reports to camp

Newly acquired catcher Pedro Severino didn’t waste any time coming over from the Washington Nationals camp. He was in the Orioles clubhouse bright and early, saying that he’s ready to show the Orioles what he can do.

It’s not clear how much of an opportunity he will get to do that with camp breaking on Monday. It’s possible that the club will put him back on waivers and hope he passed through so he can be outrighted to the minor leagues.

He has been one of the top Nats catching prospects for years, so he said he was surprised to be switching teams.

“I can say yes,” he said, “because it never crossed my mind that I would come here, especially with the spring I had this year, but I’m glad to be here right now.”

