Former Orioles catcher Andy Etchebarren, a key member of two World Series titles in Baltimore, died at age 76, according to reports by Major League Baseball and the York Revolution of the Atlantic League.
Etchebarren played 15 seasons in the major leagues, including the first 12 with the Orioles. He was a member of the Orioles 1966 and 1970 championship teams. He was the catcher for the final out of the Orioles’ victory over the Dodgers in 1966, famously joining pitcher Dave McNally and third baseman Brooks Robinson in an epic celebration after a surprising sweep of Los Angeles.
He broke into the big leagues with the Orioles in 1962 and became a permanent fixture on the team in 1966 as Baltimore won its first World Series. He was part of teams that went to the World Series again in 1969, 1970 and 1971 before finishing his career with the California Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers.
The California native was known for his defensive abilities, compiling a .235 career batting average with 49 home runs and 309 RBIs. He had one of his best seasons in 1966 when he hit 11 homers with 50 RBIs. He had his best batting average during the Orioles’ dominant run in 1971, batting a career-high .270.
Etchebarren remained in baseball as a coach after his playing days ended. He spent time as manager of the Class AA Bowie Baysox, Class-A Aberdeen IronBirds and the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, all affiliates of the Orioles, He also managed the York Revolution before retiring in 2012.