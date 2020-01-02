Don Larsen’s baseball career ran the gamut, from the ridiculous to the sublime. Yes, the big right-hander pitched a historic perfect game for the New York Yankees in the 1956 World Series. But he also played for the Orioles on their return to the big leagues in 1954, when Larsen went 3-21 and earned the nickname “Goony Bird” for his oversized ears and zany antics off the field.