Mr. Larsen started 1955 with the Yankees’ farm team in Denver, where he went 9-1 and developed the no-windup delivery. Promoted to the majors midway through the season, he finished 9-2 for New York. Mr. Larsen went 11-5 the next season and enjoyed the party atmosphere that came with playing for the Yankees, often running with Mr. Mantle, Billy Martin and Whitey Ford in their late-night rounds of the city. On the night before his perfect game, he had been out on the town, believing he was not in Mr. Stengel’s plans for the next day.