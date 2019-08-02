Early results aside, Orioles rookie Dillon Tate making a case for himself in big league bullpen

It was only his second major league appearance and Dillon Tate took one for the team.
He pitched three innings Thursday on short rest and allowed a pair of home runs in the Orioles’ series-opening loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards, prompting manager Brandon Hyde to say something no one in his postgame media conference could have expected.
“Dillon Tate’s the highlight of the game for me,” Hyde said.
Considering Tate had given up three runs in each of his first two relief appearances and allowed long homers to rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and outfielder Billy McKinney, that statement required further explanation.
“Really impressed last night with one, his stuff — he had three pitches he threw for strikes — and two, it’s not easy for a young player to come to the big leagues and pound the strike zone the way he’s doing,” Hyde said Friday.
“Obviously, he had that first rough inning in San Diego when he’s probably pretty nervous and rightfully so, and [he had] a really good second inning. And last night, I loved how he attacked their hitters.”
Hyde was impressed with the life of Tate’s sinking fastball and also appreciated the way the 25-year-old hung in and gave the bullpen a third inning at a time when the Orioles might have had to go with another position player.
“That’s a big compliment, for sure,” Tate said. “I think ultimately, the role that I have right there is to eat up innings for the team and help the team out as much as I can and save the bullpen. I did that to the best of my ability.”
Tate, of course, was one of the most prized prospects the Orioles acquired at midseason last year, coming over from the New York Yankees along with Cody Carroll and Josh Rogers for closer Zack Britton.
He was the fourth overall pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2015 draft and was being groomed as a potential top-of-the-rotation starter during his time in the Rangers and Yankees minor league systems.
The Orioles started him out as a starter at Double-A Bowie late last season, but moved him to the bullpen this year and last week brought him up to audition for a big league relief role.
The player development staff seems to believe Tate’s future will be in the bullpen and Hyde said Friday that if first impressions matter, he would have to agree.
“I do, from what I saw last night,” he said, "[but] I obviously don’t have a long track record with Dillon except for some innings in spring training and kind of monitoring him this year in the minor leagues and seeing him in his last couple of appearances.”
Right now, Tate is open to anything and is just trying to absorb everything he can during his time alongside the Orioles’ more experienced relievers.
“I’ve definitely been asking a couple questions here and there,” he said. "I talked to [Mychal] Givens last night and one of the big things he mentioned was just making sure I’m always convicted in each pitch. There was a lot of stuff that he brought to my attention, but that was one of the biggest things that stuck out to me.
“So, if I can just get a little bit here, a little bit there as I continue to go along, I’ll continue to get better.”
Crowded training room
Both Hanser Alberto and Stevie Wilkerson left Thursday’s game after fouling balls off their legs, and neither was in the lineup Friday.
Hyde said Alberto was available after fouling a ball off his shin, even if he’s still sore. He was less certain about Wilkerson, who fouled a ball off his knee.
“His knee has really swelled up,” Hyde said. “We’re hoping for the best news, but I don’t think anything is going to be too long. But the knee is really swollen.”
With only Wilkerson and Anthony Santander having played center field, Hyde said it was still too early to think about adding another player with experience there, as he wasn’t sure how long Wilkerson would be out.
Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski left Thursdays game and complained of hip soreness, but Hyde said he didn’t expect him to miss his next start because of it.
A happy return
Hailey Dawson, a 9-year-old from Nevada who began her journey to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at all 30 major league ballparks in 2015 at Camden Yards, was back to reprise that role Friday.
Dawson, who lives with Poland Syndrome, which causes underdevelopment of the pectoral muscle and hand, has a 3D-printed prosthetic hand and finished her 30-stadium tour in September at Angel Stadium.