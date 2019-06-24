Four Orioles prospects from Double-A Bowie to play in Eastern League All-Star Game

Four players from the Bowie Baysox, the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate, were named Monday to the rosters for the Eastern League All-Star Game, which will take place in Richmond, Va., on July 10 at 7:05 p.m.

The Western Division features Bowie left-handers Zac Lowther and Alex Wells and infielders Rylan Bannon and Mason McCoy.

Lowther is 7-4 with a 1.95 ERA through his first 13 career Double-A starts, while Wells is 5-1 with a 1.90 ERA through 11 starts in his first Double-A season.

A year after landing on the California League All-Star team with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Bannon makes a second straight all-star game in his first full season within the Orioles organization. Playing in all but two games this season, the second and third baseman owns a .276 batting average with 17 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 27 RBIs.

Fellow infielder McCoy is the team leader in batting average, posting a .324 mark since joing the Baysox from High-A Frederick on May 6. Primarily a shortstop, the middle infielder has 19 multihit games.

Men’s college basketball: Charlie Scott called it an "honor" when he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last year with his friend Charles "Lefty" Driesell. Scott, this time, will honor Driesell, the former Maryland coach, on Wednesday in Virginia Beach at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Town Center, when the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Inside and Out celebrate the career of Driesell in a program entitled, "Hall of Fame Hoops." The event will feature other former players, including Tom McMillen and Keith Gatlin.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was named to the MLS All-Star roster. The MLS All-Stars will play Atletico Madrid on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.

Women’s college cross country: Navy has hired Kim Lewnes as head coach. Lewnes most recently served as a volunteer assistant under 32-year Midshipmen coach Karen Boyle. Lewnes previously spent five years as an assistant at Johns Hopkins from 2012 through 2016.

Women’s college lacrosse: Penn State coach Missy Doherty (Maryland, St. Mary's) has hired a fellow Anne Arundel County native as an assistant. Doherty recently announced the addition of Michael Molster (Arundel) to the coaching staff. Molster spent the past seven seasons as an assistant at Towson.

Women’s college bowling: Kiana Saito, a sophomore transfer from Maryville University in Missouri, is set to join Mount St. Mary’s for the 2019-20 season. Saito originally bowled at Aiea High School in her hometown of Aiea, Hawaii.

Varsity boys track and field: Andre Turay of Bullis School was named Gatorade Maryland Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior led two national championship relays at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor this past season.

— From Sun staff and news services