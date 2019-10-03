It was possibly the loudest moment in the history of Camden Yards.
Over 48,000 fans had witnessed the Orioles fall behind 6-3 to starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the 2014 American League Division Series.
But as fans had learned the night before when the Orioles scored eight runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 12-3 victory, the Tigers bullpen was vulnerable.
It was the eighth inning again, and Buck Showalter sent Delmon Young up to the plate to pinch hit for Caleb Joseph with one out and the bases loaded and the score at 6-4. What happened next was one of the most exciting plays in Orioles history. Young hit the ball down the left-field line. Nelson Cruz scored. Steve Pearce scored. And (the infamously slow-running) J.J. Hardy scored, barely getting his hand onto the plate before the tag.
The Orioles took the lead and went on to win that game, 7-6.
As another long offseason begins during the Orioles’ rebuilding process, you can relive that moment from five years ago Thursday, and hope another equally exciting moment is not too far down the line.