It was the eighth inning again, and Buck Showalter sent Delmon Young up to the plate to pinch hit for Caleb Joseph with one out and the bases loaded and the score at 6-4. What happened next was one of the most exciting plays in Orioles history. Young hit the ball down the left-field line. Nelson Cruz scored. Steve Pearce scored. And (the infamously slow-running) J.J. Hardy scored, barely getting his hand onto the plate before the tag.