Former Orioles star Trey Mancini is designated for assignment by Cubs to make room for Jeimer Candelario

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs designated former Orioles slugger Trey Mancini for assignment Tuesday to make room on their roster for newly acquired Jeimer Candelario.

Mancini, 31, finalized a two-year, $14 million contract with Chicago in January, but batted just .234 with four homers and 28 RBIs in 79 games. He had a .299 on-base percentage and 72 OPS+ in 79 games.

Designating Mancini leaves the Cubs on the hook for $7 million in 2024 if he goes unclaimed on waivers as expected.

With Candelario slated to get a lot of playing time at first base and Patrick Wisdom expected to get starts at first against left-handers, Cubs president Hoyer cited the lack of playing time available for Mancini going forward.

“It felt like the right time,” Hoyer told the Chicago Tribune. “He struggled with us. ... He’s a great teammate and worked really hard and sometimes guys come in and play above expectations and in this case, that didn’t happen.”

Mancini was the Orioles’ eighth-round pick in 2013 and made his major league debut three years later. Across a six-year run as an Oriole, he endeared himself to the fan base and the Baltimore community with his play, his personality, and his battle against and return from stage 3 colon cancer.

He was the Most Valuable Oriole in 2019, one of three players in the American League with at least 35 home runs and 35 doubles that year, but missed the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy after a tumor was discovered in spring training. He had a procedure to remove it.

Mancini returned the next year, earning several comeback player of the year honors and finishing as the runner-up in the Home Run Derby.

Still in rebuild mode in the middle of last season, the Orioles included Mancini in a three-team swap that landed him with the Houston Astros and netted Baltimore right-handed minor league pitchers Chayce McDermott and Seth Johnson.

He won the World Series with Houston, making a key defensive play at first base in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but struggled at the plate in the postseason, failing to hit safely until his 19th at-bat.

In the offseason, he left as a free agent to join Chicago.

Trey Mancini, who was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, heads to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 27. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

Candelario felt right at home in his return to the Cubs.

A day after he was acquired in a trade with Washington, he started at first base and batted sixth for Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati. He collected four hits and scored twice in a 20-9 victory over the Reds.

Candelario, 29, got a warm ovation when he came to the plate in the first inning, and he responded with a single on a grounder to second.

Chicago got Candelario and cash from the Washington Nationals for minor league left-hander DJ Herz and infielder Kevin Made. Candelario hit .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games with the Nationals.

Fighting for a playoff spot in the crowded NL standings, the Cubs were mostly quiet Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline. They sent minor league right-handers Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodríguez, along with international signing bonus pool space, to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-hander Josh Roberson.

“We tried really hard,” Hoyer said. “We were definitely in on a lot of guys but not all deals come together. Candy was certainly the priority and the one we went after the hardest and were most aggressive on.”

The matchup with the Reds was Candelario’s first big league action at first base since 2020 with the Detroit Tigers. He was charged with an error on TJ Friedl’s second-inning grounder, allowing Tyler Stephenson to score.

“He’s actually rated higher by some of our metrics at first than third so he’s a good athlete,” Cubs manager David Ross said before the victory. “He had better metrics over there than Trey did, so it feels like a little bit of an upgrade defensively as well.”

The Chicago Cubs' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his first-inning single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively on Tuesday night after joining the Cubs in a trade with the Washington Nationals. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Candelario signed with Chicago in 2010 and made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. He was traded to Detroit with fellow infielder Isaac Paredes for catcher Alex Avila and reliever Justin Wilson at the 2017 deadline.

During his first stint in Chicago, Candelario was teammates with Ross.

“When we were growing up in baseball, it’s always great to get to know your teammates,” Candelario said. “Now my old teammate is my manager. It’s different but at the same time we got to make it happen.”

Candelario signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Nationals after he was nontendered by Detroit in November. Now he is looking to make a playoff push with his first big league club.

“We have everything we need to compete with any team and to dominate. We got to do that,” he said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.