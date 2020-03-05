O’s relief prospect Cody Carroll hoping a year out of sight doesn’t mean out of mind

Right-hander Evan Phillips underwent an MRI to determine the cause of some nagging elbow soreness. Hyde said that it showed “nothing serious,” but Phillips was scheduled to get a second opinion on Thursday. ... Veteran pitcher Tommy Milone still has some tightness in his trapezius, but may throw on the side Friday. ... Alex Cobb will pitch a simulated game Friday to keep him from facing the Yankees, who he would face twice in the first 10 days of the season if all goes well this spring. Cobb is expected to make his next game appearance against the Twins on March 12. ... Right-hander Kohl Stewart is tentatively scheduled to make his first exhibition appearance on Sunday. ... Infielder Ramon Urias is dealing with shin splits and is day to day.