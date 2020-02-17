Chris Davis considered walking away from his massive Orioles contract. Instead he hit the weight room.

“There’s no doubt about it,’’ he said “I think any time that I feel like I can drive the ball out of the ballpark at any point in time, that knowledge has given me a confidence boost, but it allows me to go out there and take an easy swing. And when I start trying to gear up and overpower the baseball, it’s when I start getting out of rhythm and kind of getting out of whack and that has always worked against me. So, I think the more physically fit I’m gonna be, the better off I’m gonna be.”