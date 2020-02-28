Orioles slugger Chris Davis warns that baseball’s sign-stealing scandal will be handled on the field

“It’s a big part of my plan, and it’s not so much going the other way,’’ Davis said. “It’s letting the ball travel, not trying to go out and get everything, being ready to hit from the first time that I step in the box, from the first pitch, but also knowing that I have the ability to let the ball travel, to drive the ball, to look for my pitch. It’s been rewarding. It’s been nice to see some positive feedback, for sure.”