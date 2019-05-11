Chris Davis has homer and RBI single as batting average rises to highest level since 2017

Since ending his record strings of hitless at-bats and plate appearances Chris Davis has steadily increased his batting average to a level he hasn’t seen since 2017.

He hit his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 8-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels and also had an RBI single and his club’s first walk since Tuesday.

If he had managed another hit instead of that walk in the ninth inning, his average would be at least .200 for the first time since he finished the 2017 season batting .215. Even so, the .193 average he carried out of the game still is higher than he had at any time last season.

Though none of those numbers is anything to shout about, Davis said after the game that (.200) would be an important step on the long road back from a couple of discouraging seasons.

The Orioles opend a three-game weekend series against the Angels on Friday night.

