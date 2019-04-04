Chris Davis not worried about reception he gets when he comes down orange carpet for Orioles' home opener

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis doesn’t know how the fans will react when he jogs down the orange carpet during Opening Day introductions, but he said he’s more excited than apprehensive about the opportunity to begin playing in front of the home crowd.

“No matter what reception I get, it’ll be one that I’ve had before, which I think is interesting,’’ he said Thursday morning. “I’m excited to be here … to play at home in front of our own fans … to sleep in my own bed and see my family and get to enjoy this day.

“I’m excited to see some of the younger guys in here. This will be their first and to see what they think about it.”

Davis’ offensive struggles the past couple of years are well-known and he did not snap back at the plate during the season-opening road trip to New York and Toronto. He has, however, played excellent defense at first base. The case can be made that the throwing errors he prevented contributed to the team’s surprising 4-2 record and helped the young players get off to a positive start.

The Orioles will hold their home opener at Camden Yards on Thursday against the Yankees. The Orioles activated Alex Cobb from the injury list to start the game. Mark Trumbo and Austin Wynns remain on the IL.

“I think that’s something that I’ve always hung my hat on,’’ he said. “That’s something that I’ve taken a lot of pride in. No matter how you feel at the plate, no matter what you’re doing on offense, you can always be consistent with the glove.

“Especially being a first baseman, I think you can pick your teammates up and you can pick your pitchers up.”

Obviously, Davis can’t sugarcoat what has been going on at the plate. He has continued to strike out too much and his only RBI has come on a bases-loaded walk. He is still seeking his first hit of the season after starting 0-for-14 with four walks.

“I know offensively, the numbers don’t look good,’’ he said. “I don’t have a lot to really show for all the work that I've put in, but I’m going to continue to work and continue to keep my head up and I know that eventually the results will be there.”

