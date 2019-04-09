Breaking down the numbers during Orioles first baseman Chris Davis' record-breaking hitless streak

This is not the kind of streak Orioles fans are used to.

If you’re trying to look for bright spots in Orioles first baseman Chris Davis’ major league record-breaking 49 consecutive at-bats without a hit, you’ll have to take solace in two other zeroes he’s posted since his last hit on Sept. 14: He’s played a solid first base, with zero errors during that time, and he’s managed to not hit into any double plays.

On Monday night, Davis broke the record set by Eugenio Vélez in 2010 and 2011. With 56 plate appearances without a hit, he’s also now just one shy of that record, set by Tony Bernazard of the Cleveland Indians in 1984.

Davis’ record-setting at-bat came in a game in which the Orioles had the lowest attendance in Camden Yards’ history for an open-admission game: 6,585. The previous low was set a year earlier on April 9 with 7,915 against Toronto. (Of course Monday’s game also came on the night of the NCAA men’s basketball championship, during a month when the weather usually keeps fans away from the ballpark and on the heels of a 115-loss season.)

Here’s a look at the numbers during Davis’ hitless streak:

Games played: 15

Strikeouts swinging: 20

Strikeouts looking: 9

Groundouts: 6

Flyouts: 7

Lineouts: 6

Fielder’s choice: 1

Hit by pitch: 1

Walks: 6 (including one intentional)

Runs: 1

Last hit: Sept. 14, a double vs. the Chicago White Sox

Last home run: Aug. 24, a solo home run in the 10th inning vs. former teammate Zack Britton of the New York Yankees. The Yankees won 7-5.

Base salary: $17 million a season