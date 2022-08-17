Camden Yards to welcome its first ever sportsbook in 2023, partnering with SuperBook Sports

Sports gambling is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles will partner with SuperBook Sports, which has operated in Nevada since 1986, to launch a “retail sport lounge,” the baseball club said Wednesday in a news release.

Advertisement

“Subject to licensing and approvals from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission, sports enthusiasts will be able to experience the SuperBook Sports lounge at Camden Yards upon its anticipated completion in 2023,” the release said.

Maryland voters approved legalized sports gambling in 2020 and last year, casinos in Maryland, including Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, launched in-person sports betting.

Advertisement

SuperBook advertising will be “prevalent throughout the ballpark, including on the center field scoreboard and home plate signage.”

“While our organization is striving to build the next World Series contender in Charm City, we are constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore,” Orioles chief revenue officer T.J. Brightman said in the release. “The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”

This article will be updated.