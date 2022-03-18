Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter recalls the time monkeys threw batting practice at spring training

Buck Showalter’s second season as Orioles manager in 2012 was a memorable one. After going 69-93 in his debut and finishing last in the American League East, the veteran skipper led Baltimore to its first winning season and first playoff appearance since 1997, where the club fell to the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

But all that might pale in comparison to what happened in spring training.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida, in preparation for his first season as manager of the New York Mets, Showalter recounted the time a pair of monkeys threw batting practice at Orioles spring training.

Yes, monkeys.

Advertisement

“I got a call from the Humane Society and the Health Department,” Showalter said. “You should have seen these two guys throwing BP to each other. It was the damndest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Buck Showalter tells a story of Ryan Flaherty bringing in monkeys to throw batting practice with the Orioles 😂 pic.twitter.com/Sw9F80wfMw — SNY (@SNYtv) March 18, 2022

It all started with utility man Ryan Flaherty, who as a Rule 5 draft pick was fighting for a spot on the Orioles’ Opening Day roster. As part of a team talent show, Showalter said Flaherty recruited the help of the local zoo to bring the monkeys in as entertainment. Sure enough, they found their way to the baseball field, where Showalter says they were able to throw and hit.

“I was just looking around at the players like, ‘Are you [kidding] me?’” Showalter said. “They thought it was a little man or something.”

In the end, it might have secured Flaherty’s spot on the roster.

“That’s one of the reasons I took him,” Showalter said of Flaherty, a former first-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs who spent his first six major league seasons with the Orioles. “We took him because of his guts to get up in front of these guys with these monkeys.”

Strangely enough, the tradition might have continued. In 2013, former Orioles reliever Darren O’Day tweeted a photo of himself in the clubhouse with a monkey.