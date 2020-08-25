Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter joins MLB Network as studio analyst

Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter has found a new job in baseball.
Showalter joined MLB Network as a studio analyst, the network announced Tuesday, replacing Joe Girardi, who was hired as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. Showalter made his debut Tuesday on MLB Tonight at 2 p.m. alongside host Fran Charles and analyst and former Orioles infielder Bill Ripken.
Showalter is scheduled to be part of two MLB Network broadcasts this week — Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros at 1 p.m. and Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels at 4 p.m. — and will appear on Friday’s MLB Tonight. He’ll also be part of the network’s trade deadline coverage next Monday.
“I’m honored by this opportunity to join MLB Network and contribute alongside this solid group of people,” Showalter said in a news release. “Mark DeRosa, Al Leiter, Dan Plesac and Jim Thome played for me. Harold Reynolds has been a close friend of mine, and I’ve known Bill Ripken for a long time. I look forward to talking baseball with these guys and the rest of the team as we try to enhance our fans’ love of the game.”
Showalter, a three-time American League Manager of the Year, spent 20 seasons as an MLB manager, with the final nine coming with the Orioles from 2010 to 2018. Showalter’s 1,551 career wins rank 24th all-time in MLB history, and his 669 wins with the Orioles rank second all-time behind Hall of Famer Earl Weaver (1,480).
He previously worked as an analyst for ESPN between his time as manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, and joined the YES Network as a Yankees analyst before the 2019 season.
“Buck’s wealth of baseball knowledge has always been on full display when he’s joined as a guest over the years, and we’re thrilled that he’s now joining our team,” MLB Network president Rob McGlarry said. “With the postseason races about to take shape, we know Buck will contribute insightful analysis across all our different programs as he draws on his more than 40 years in the game.”