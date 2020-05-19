Five things about No. 5, Orioles Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, now 83 years old

“Back in the early seventies, the Commissioner’s Office made it mandatory for anyone coming into the big leagues to wear an earflap on your helmet. If you were already in Major League Baseball you had a choice whether to do that or not. Of course, I wanted to wear the flap because it gave me more protection. But when I got the helmet with the flap and put it on, it seemed like the bill was a little longer than my normal hat and consequently when I went up to hit I could see the brim and part of the flap. It made me lose my concentration. I took care of it by taking a hacksaw blade and cut about 1½ inches off the brim and about half an inch off the flap. That’s how I got my short brim.”