Have a beer with Orioles All-Star pitcher John Means at second ‘Brews and O’s’

On July 15, fans will be able to drink to an American League All-Star win with Orioles All-Star pitcher John Means and pitcher Paul Fry at the second “Brews and O’s” event.
Hosted by the Orioles, the Baltimore Sun Media Group and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, the event will give fans the chance to socialize with Means, Fry and the Oriole Bird over hors d’oeuvres and an all-inclusive bar.
Guests must be at least 21 years-old, and tickets cost $50 a person. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House in Halethorpe.
This is the second time the Orioles are hosting a “Brews and O’s” event this season. The first was hosted by outfielders Trey Mancini and Stevie Wilkerson on June 10.