Orioles’ Double-A team Bowie Baysox, former affiliate Frederick Keys change ownership

“As a Maryland resident of more than 30 years, I have deep roots in the region and am excited by the opportunity to bring next-level baseball experiences to our area,” Greg Baroni said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I’ve had a passion for building great teams, and this is a natural extension of that focus. The Baysox and Keys offer a pipeline opportunity to the Major Leagues and continue the tradition of providing quality entertainment to families and communities. It’s about building teams and serving the players and fans, and that resonates with me.”