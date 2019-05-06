Orioles' Richard Bleier set to start rehab assignment; Ravens rookies throw out first pitch

Left-hander Richard Bleier, who has been on the injured list since early April because of shoulder soreness, has returned from the Orioles extended spring training facility and will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment at High-A Frederick on Tuesday night.

Bleier missed more than half of last season after undergoing lat surgery and was handled conservatively during spring training, but still came up sore after just four regular season appearances.

“”Tomorrow, I’ll start a rehab assignment in Frederick and kind of go from there,” Bleier said. “Get a few outings in. More than a few. I’m progressing nicely. … I’m definitely looking forward to getting back. It’s also a process that needs to be seen through and get a few outings under me in affiliated ball so I can get back to the big leagues.”

He was asked to compare the way his shoulder felt when the Orioles broke camp in Sarasota, Fla., in late March with the way it feels now after four weeks of treatment and a progressive throwing program.

“It really is night and day,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard in Sarasota. The training staff down there really helped me out. The training staff here, we’ve kind of been working together. … I feel like this time my arm is ready to go as opposed to late time when it was a little bit questionable.”

Bleier credited teammate Mark Trumbo for helping him work his way back while the two rehabbed together at the Ed Smith Stadium Complex.

“He’s had so much experience seeing pitching and knowing which pitches work and don’t work,” Bleier said. “So, we’ve been throwing together every day and he’s been giving me good feedback and some things to do and things not to do and it’s been very helpful.”

Trumbo will not be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until the end of this month, but Bleier said that Trumbo’s continuing attempt to come all the way back from serious knee surgery also has been going very well.

David Price scratched

Boston Red Sox ace David Price was scheduled to pitch Monday’s opener of the three-game series at Oriole Park, but was scratched earlier in the day and placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis.

He told reporters before the game that the discomfort is something he has dealt with before and that he does not expect to be sidelined very long.

“It’s bothering me right now,” he said, “so we’re just going to take a little bit of time. It’s nothing I haven’t dealt with before. This is nothing. … I have a very good understanding of my arm and this is the right move for us right now.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that the elbow issue arose after Price’s start on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

“He said he doesn’t feel it is something that should take a long time,’’ Cora said, “but at the same time, you’ve just got to be careful.”

In Price’s place, journeyman right-hander Josh A. Smith made his first start as a member of the Red Sox.

Around the horn

» New Ravens Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Jaylon “Sack Daddy” Ferguson threw out ceremonial first pitches Monday night. Brown was the Ravens’ first-round pick in last weekend’s draft and Ferguson was chosen with the 85th overall pick in the third round.

» Chance Sisco was named International League Batter of the Week after batting .565 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

» Delmarva pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was named the Orioles’ Minor League Pitcher of the Month and infielder Adam Hall was named Minor League Player of the Month.

» Minor leaguers Michael Baumann and J.C. Escarra hung out at the batting cage before the game and made an appearance on the MASN pregame show.

