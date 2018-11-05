Seven with Orioles ties on 10-man ballot for Baseball Hall of Fame's Today's Game Era committee to consider

Former Orioles second baseman and manager Davey Johnson and six other former Orioles players are on the 10-man ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's Today's Game Era committee to consider next month.

The former Orioles on the ballot for the 16-man committee, which meets Dec. 9 at the winter meetings in Las Vegas, are Johnson, reliever Lee Smith, outfielder-designated hitter Harold Baines, outfielder Albert Belle, first baseman Will Clark, outfielder Joe Carter and outfielder Lou Piniella.

The ballot also includes three non-Orioles: pitcher Orel Hershiser, manager Charlie Manuel and owner George Steinbrenner.

Kenneth K. Lam / The Orioles' Harold Baines, right, celebrates with Albert Belle, left, and Will Clark after driving them home with a three-run homer Aug. 7, 1999, in a 5-4 win against the Tigers. All three are on the Hall of Fame's Today's Game Era ballot.

The committee considers candidates from 1998 to the present, and a candidate needs at least 75 percent of the vote to be elected.

Any candidate picked will be inducted July 21 along with any players elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in a vote announced Jan. 22. Mariano Rivera and the late Roy Halladay join a ballot with top returnees Edgar Martinez and former Orioles Mike Mussina.

When the Today's Game Era committee last met two years ago, former baseball commissioner Bud Selig and Atlanta Braves executive John Schuerholz (Towson State) were elected. Piniella — who like Johnson and Manuel — is nominated as a manager, received seven votes, while Baines, Belle, Clark, Hershiser, Johnson and Steinbrenner each received fewer than five. Mark McGwire also received fewer than five and was dropped from this year's ballot.

Smith's highest voting percentage during 15 years on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot was 50.6 percent in 2012. He received 34.2 percent in his 15th and final appearance in 2017.

Baines never received more than 6.1 percent and was dropped after his fifth appearance in 2011 for falling under the 5 percent threshold. Hershiser and Belle were dropped after their second appearances in 2007, and Carter (2004) and Clark (2006) after their first.

The Hall has four committees. Modern Baseball (1970-1987) meets in December 2019 and Golden Days (1950-1969) and Early Baseball (before 1950) in December 2020.

The 16 voters this year will be announced later.

Nominees



Harold Baines (Chicago White Sox, Texas, Oakland, Orioles, Cleveland)



Albert Belle (Cleveland, Chicago White Sox, Orioles)



Joe Carter (Chicago Cubs, Cleveland, San Diego, Toronto, Orioles, San Francisco)



Will Clark (San Francisco, Texas, Orioles, St. Louis)



Orel Hershiser (L.A. Dodgers, Cleveland, San Francisco, N.Y. Mets)



Davey Johnson (manager: N.Y. Mets, Cincinnati, Orioles, L.A. Dodgers, Washington)



Charlie Manuel (manager: Cleveland, Philadelphia)



Lou Piniella (manager: N.Y. Yankees, Cincinnati, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Chicago Cubs)



Lee Smith (Chicago Cubs, Boston, St. Louis, N.Y. Yankees, Orioles, California, Cincinnati, Montreal)



George Steinbrenner (owner: N.Y. Yankees)





