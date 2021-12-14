Roland Hemond, former Orioles general manager and decorated baseball executive, dies at 92

Roland Hemond, who was the Orioles’ general manager from 1988 to 1995 and helped the team’s transition to Camden Yards, died Sunday night, the team confirmed Monday. He was 92.
Hemond’s decorated baseball career included winning Major League Baseball Executive of the Year honors in 1989 after leading the Orioles to a 32 ½-game improvement. He won the same award with the Chicago White Sox in 1972 and 1983 during his 15-year stint with the organization.
In Baltimore, Hemond drafted future Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina in 1990 and guided the Orioles to a 22-game improvement in 1992, their first season at Camden Yards.
“The Orioles join the baseball world in mourning the passing of Roland Hemond, whose seven decades in the game included eight years as Orioles General Manager,” the franchise said in a written statement. “From 1988 through 1995, Hemond guided the Orioles with grace and humility. Known for his keen eye for talent, Hemond’s tenure included reshaping the organization on the field and in the front office, as well as the club’s move from Memorial Stadium to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.”
Mr. Hemond’s tenure as general manager of the Orioles was not nearly as long as his time with the White Sox, but his impact in Baltimore was just as powerful, according to players who knew him.
“I think it will be lengthy,” former pitcher Rick Sutcliffe said of Mr. Hemond’s legacy. “There are thousands of people you could talk to about him and the help that he provided. When you talk about people wanting to leave the game with more than what it had when you got there, all he did was continue to add to the game of baseball, to continue to accumulate friends. Have you heard anybody say anything but nice things about Roland Hemond? I haven’t.”
Mr. Sutcliffe, who pitched for the Orioles in 1992 and 1993, said his relationship with Mr. Hemond began when Mr. Sutcliffe was pitching in the minor league system of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1970s and grew despite playing for the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs from 1984 to 1991. When he was a free agent after the 1991 season, he recalled sitting in a meeting with Mr. Hemond, team president Larry Lucchino and manager Johnny Oates, who wanted the Orioles to sign Mr. Sutcliffe.
“Larry Lucchino said, ‘We can’t afford him. We need a couple of pitchers,’” Mr. Sutcliffe recalled. “I looked at Roland Hemond, and I said, ‘Roland, you know my history. You know in Chicago, there was a kid named [Greg] Maddux and a kid named [Jamie] Moyer, and there were some other young guys I was able to help along the way, and if this [Ben] McDonald and [Mike] Mussina are as good as you guys say they are, we don’t need any more pitching. We’ll be fine.’ Roland just kind of looked at Larry and was like, ‘Hey, this guy, he’s got a track record. He’s done it before. If you’re asking my opinion, he can do it again.’ I don’t know if my being at Opening Day at Camden Yards would have happened without Roland Hemond.”
Mr. Hemond was similarly instrumental in former Orioles outfielder Mike Devereaux’s career trajectory. After a solid first season with the club in 1989, Mr. Devereaux spent an early portion of the next season rehabbing an injury in Frederick.
Mr. Devereaux said he was assured by Mr. Hemond that he would be welcomed back when he was healthy. But later, the team traded for outfielder Brad Komminsk.
“I remember calling [Mr. Hemond] to say, ‘Hey, I’m ready to go,’” Mr. Devereaux said. “I really wasn’t, but I was scared about losing my job. He said, ‘Well, come on back.’ … It meant everything, and that was at the beginning of our relationship. From there on out, I knew he was a man of his word and a man that I totally respected. I could understand him saying, ‘Well, let me give you a couple days.’ But he just said, ‘Come on.’”
Bob Milacki, who pitched for the Orioles from 1988 to 1992, said even though Mr. Hemond represented the franchise, he never disguised the personal relationships he made with the players — many of which were formed after games when Mr. Hemond would visit the clubhouse and talk to or encourage individual players. During salary arbitration with the organization in 1992, Mr. Milacki said he was starting to bristle at negative comments made by some members of the Orioles negotiating team until he looked at Mr. Hemond across the table.
“He had his head down, and knowing the type of person I was and the type of person he was, it looked like it was hurting him that those things were being said,” Mr. Milacki said. “I don’t know if there is anyone nicer than him that I have ever met in the game.”
Mr. Sutcliffe said Mr. Hemond made his transition from the Cubs to the Orioles easier.
“It was a tremendous help when Roland introduced me to the team and everything,” he said. “Obviously, [former shortstop] Cal [Ripken] and I had seen each other at a couple of All-Star games, but it just helped the younger guys to hear from Roland the history about me. it just opened the door.”
Mr. Milacki said modesty kept Mr. Hemond from trying to commandeer the spotlight. But he did take pride in helming the club when it bounced back from a 54-107 record in 1988 to an 87-75 mark in 1989. The Orioles was in first place until September when the Toronto Blue Jays overtook them for the American League East title during the final weekend of the regular season.
“He was tremendous,” Mr. Milacki said. “He did a great thing in Baltimore, especially in ‘89 with all of those rookies on the team [and] getting so close to the playoffs. He contributed so much to baseball over his years in the game. I don’t have enough words to explain how good he was.”
Born on Oct. 26, 1929, Hemond began his career in professional baseball in 1951 in the front office of the Eastern League’s Hartford Chiefs, and he was with the Boston/Milwaukee Braves from 1952 to 1960.
Hemond became the Los Angeles Angels’ scouting and farm director in 1961, and he remained there until joining the Sox in September 1970.
According to the Arizona Diamondbacks, he is considered the “architect” of the Arizona Fall League. And Minor League Baseball recognized him in 2001 as the “King of Baseball.”
Hemond helped found the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation, which aided longtime scouts in need of support, and he was the president of the Association of Professional Ballplayers of America, which provided “financial assistance and college scholarships to current and former players, scouts and others connected with pro baseball,” according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Roland Hemond came to Cooperstown as the 2011 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner after a lifetime spent in baseball assembling championship teams and building treasured relationships,” Jane Forbes Clark, the chairman of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement.
The White Sox listed him as director of player personnel, vice president, executive vice president and special assistant from 1970 to 1985. He hired Tony La Russa as manager in 1979.
Hemond was also senior executive vice president of the Diamondbacks from 1996 to 2000 before returning to the White Sox as an executive adviser from 2001 to 2007 and serving as a special assistant to the president and CEO with the Diamondbacks from 2007 to 2020.
Chicago Tribune reporter LaMond Pope contributed to the article.