Roland Hemond, former Orioles general manager and decorated baseball executive, dies at 92

“Larry Lucchino said, ‘We can’t afford him. We need a couple of pitchers,’” Mr. Sutcliffe recalled. “I looked at Roland Hemond, and I said, ‘Roland, you know my history. You know in Chicago, there was a kid named [Greg] Maddux and a kid named [Jamie] Moyer, and there were some other young guys I was able to help along the way, and if this [Ben] McDonald and [Mike] Mussina are as good as you guys say they are, we don’t need any more pitching. We’ll be fine.’ Roland just kind of looked at Larry and was like, ‘Hey, this guy, he’s got a track record. He’s done it before. If you’re asking my opinion, he can do it again.’ I don’t know if my being at Opening Day at Camden Yards would have happened without Roland Hemond.”