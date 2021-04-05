Orioles made pitch to host this season’s All-Star Game

The Orioles made a pitch to host the All-Star Game in Baltimore following Major League Baseball’s decision to move the contest out of Atlanta, the club said Monday.
Orioles officials also expressed interest in holding the game at Camden Yards in the future if MLB chooses another city this season, Jennifer Grondahl, an Orioles spokeswoman and senior vice president, told The Baltimore Sun.
The Orioles have been in touch with the league since its initial request, but the club said it would be premature to discuss those conversations, and MLB did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the game.
The league withdrew this year’s game from the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark in Georgia after that state passed laws critics say are aimed at suppressing votes in elections.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a joint statement Friday night supporting MLB’s decision to remove the game from Atlanta.
Scott tweeted: “Here in Baltimore we strongly support voting rights, as do our beloved [Orioles]. We’d love to host the All Star game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards the ballpark that inspired them all.”
The last time the All-Star Game was held in Baltimore was in 1993.