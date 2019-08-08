‘There’s no way you’re fooling a machine’: A first-person look at the Atlantic League’s robot umpire experiment

The use of the ABS system is one of a handful of rule changes the Atlantic League has experimented with as part of its MLB agreement. The robot ump wasn’t introduced until the second half of the season, as was a rule that allowed batters to steal first on any pitch not caught in flight during an at-bat, rather than the traditional dropped third strike rule. Blue Crabs outfielder Tony Thomas became the first player to reach first by stealing it July 13, and the team and the league donated the cleats he wore while doing so to the Baseball Hall of Fame.