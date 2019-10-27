He allowed two hits to continue the Nationals’ offensive struggles since the Series arrived in the Mid-Atlantic. He got young superstar Juan Soto, who turned 21 on Friday, to line out after Anthony Rendon singled with two outs in the first. Catcher Yan Gomes, playing in place of an injured Kurt Suzuki, doubled to begin the third, but after Urquidy’s opposite number, Patrick Corbin, failed to advance the runner with a bunt back to the mound, Urquidy stranded Gomes at third after shortstop Carlos Correa used all of his 6-foot-4 frame to capture an Adam Eaton liner.