There are certainly no guarantees whoever Baltimore selects after the Detroit Tigers make 2020’s first selection will be the presence that Bregman is, both in terms of personality and on-the-field impact; he will finish in the top five in American League MVP voting for the second straight year and might come away with the award. And although Swanson has been a solid major leaguer since Arizona traded him to the Atlanta Braves, Bregman is not alone as a No. 2 pick that has outperformed the player who preceded him. In the 51 drafts from 1965 to 2015 — the first to Bregman’s — 22 second overall picks have amassed a greater career WAR, per Baseball-Reference.com, than the first pick or made the majors when the first pick didn’t, a rate of 43.1%.