Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old | PHOTOS

Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person. (Karl Merton Ferron) Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person. Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person. Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person. Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person. Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green, left, of Baltimore. He shared a laugh with manager Brandon Hyde, right, and bench coach Fredi González before the game. Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person. Throwing out the first pitch at 106-year-old Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person. (KARL MERTON FERRON) Originally Published: Aug 27, 2023 at 10:17 pm