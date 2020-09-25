Breakout outfielder Anthony Santander named 2020 Most Valuable Oriole

An oblique injury that prematurely ended Anthony Santander’s breakout 2020 season was not enough to deny him the honor of being the Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole.
The award, voted on by local media, annually recognizes the team’s best player, and Santander appeared to be running away with that distinction before he suffered a right oblique strain while batting in the first game of a Sept. 4 doubleheader with the New York Yankees. At the time of the injury, Santander was leading the American League in extra-base hits with 25 and tied for second in the AL with 13 doubles, tied for third with 32 RBIs and tied for sixth with 11 home runs.
Despite having not played for the past three weeks, Santander entered Friday as Baltimore’s leader in RBIs while also ranking in the team’s top three in doubles, home runs, slugging percentage (.575) and OPS (.890). In a crowded outfield picture, Santander, 25, has established himself as a potential key piece in the Orioles' future.
After a late start to the team’s summer training camp due to testing positive for the coronavirus, Santander was in manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup for all 37 games for which he was healthy and primarily batted second and never lower than fourth. From Aug. 2 to Aug. 23, he had an 18-game hitting streak during which he hit eight homers, drove in 20 while posting an eight-game RBI streak and batted .329/.378/.776.
A 2016 Rule 5 draft selection from the Cleveland Indians, Santander became a fixture in Hyde’s 2019 lineup after a June 7 promotion from Triple-A Norfolk. Three months to the day later, he was batting .288/.323/.518 and on a 12-game hitting streak. But a shoulder injury wore on him and eventually ended his season.
From last season to this one, he decreased his strikeout rate by 6.1%, the fourth largest improvement among players who had as many plate appearances as he did in each of the past two years.
Santander’s performance when healthy was undoubtedly worthy of MVO honors, but his absence left the pool of candidates muddled. 2019 MVO Trey Mancini has spent the season on the injured list recovering from a colon cancer diagnosis, while infielder Jonathan Villar — another contender for last year’s honors — was traded in December to the Miami Marlins.
Veteran shortstop José Iglesias, signed this offseason to anchor the Orioles' infield after the Villar trade, was also immensely productive when in the lineup, leading Baltimore with 15 doubles, a .373 average and a .931 OPS. But he has also battled his share of ailments, notably a left quadriceps issue that caused an IL stint. He enters Friday having played as many games as Santander with 23 fewer plate appearances. Likewise, rookie Ryan Mountcastle has hit .325/.378/.500 since his late August promotion, but he will end the year with no more than 35 games played.
Iglesias and Mountcastle, as well as Hanser Alberto, Cedric Mullins, Renato Núñez, Rio Ruiz, Tanner Scott, Pedro Severino and César Valdez, appeared on at least one MVO ballot, which feature each voter’s top three choices.
In addition to Mancini, Santander joins a recent group of winners that includes Adam Jones (2018), Jonathan Schoop (2017), Manny Machado (2016) and Chris Davis (2013 and 2015).