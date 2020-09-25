Breakout outfielder Anthony Santander named 2020 Most Valuable Oriole

The award, voted on by local media, annually recognizes the team’s best player, and Santander appeared to be running away with that distinction before he suffered a right oblique strain while batting in the first game of a Sept. 4 doubleheader with the New York Yankees. At the time of the injury, Santander was leading the American League in extra-base hits with 25 and tied for second in the AL with 13 doubles, tied for third with 32 RBIs and tied for sixth with 11 home runs.