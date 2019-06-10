MLB All-Star ballot update: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles in votes

When the MLB All-Star ballot updated Monday, Trey Mancini was the only Oriole to break 100,000 votes.

Mancini currently sits at No. 17 among American League outfielders with 100,457 votes. The top nine outfielders move on to the next round of voting.

The right fielder, who occasionally fills in at first base, has the second highest batting average on the team, .299, to Hanser Alberto’s .311, and the second most home runs, 13, to Renato Nunez’s 16. Mancini is tied for sixth in the AL with 73 hits.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (951,002 votes), the Houston Astros’ George Springer (776,352) and the Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows (468,111) are the leading vote-getters in the AL outfield.

The only other Oriole listed on the ballot is first baseman Chris Davis. With 70,010 votes, Davis is in 10th place among AL first basemen. He is batting .161 and has five home runs.

The New York Yankees’ Luke Voit (393,356), the Minnesota Twins’ C.J. Cron (302,586) and the Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu (286,145) lead the AL first basemen in votes.

Former Oriole Jonathan Schoop, now with the Twins, is fourth among AL second basemen with 179,792 votes. Rays rookie second baseman Brandon Lowe, a former standout at Maryland, is seventh with 110,507 votes.

The first round of voting, now known as “The Primary”, continues until June 21 at 4 p.m. The top three vote-getters at each position (including nine outfielders) per league will move on to “The Starters Election”, which begins at noon June 26. The votes will reset for a 28-hour voting window that ends at 4 p.m. on June 27, and starters will be unveiled on ESPN that night at 7 p.m. The pitchers and reserves will be announced June 30 at 5:30 p.m.