Orioles' Alex Cobb leaves final spring start with sore right groin, putting Opening Day start in doubt

Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb, who was recently announced as the team’s Opening Day starter, pitched just one inning in his final start of the spring before leaving with what the team described as right groin soreness.

Cobb retired the Minnesota Twins in order and returned to the dugout to consult with Orioles head athletic trainer Brian Ebel before both walked to the clubhouse.

The severity of the injury is not known, but it casts the timing of Cobb’s first regular-season start into doubt. If he can’t take the mound Thursday against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, either Andrew Cashner or Dylan Bundy would likely make the start in his place.

If he is lost for any length of time, it would be a serious blow to a pitching staff without clear fourth and fifth starters. Manager Brandon Hyde has even left open the possibility of using an “opener” in one of those slots.

That would also be a major disappointment for Cobb, whose first season with the Orioles ran aground after he signed late and missed most of spring training. He suffered through a horrible first half, which was largely attributed to the lack of time to prepare properly for the season.

He rebounded to pitch well in the second half, but that was not reflected in his overall numbers. He finished 5-15 with a 4.90 ERA, easily the worst numbers of his career.

