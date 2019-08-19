Al Jackson, left-hander on original Mets and former Orioles pitching coach, dies at 83

Jackson was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1966 for Ken Boyer. He joined the majors with Pittsburgh in 1959 and for his career went 67-99 with a 3.98 ERA. He later was pitching coach for the Boston Red Sox and Orioles. He served in Baltimore from 1989 to 1991, helping the ’89 “Why Not?” Orioles rebound from the worst record in franchise history to stay in playoff contention until the final weekend of the season.