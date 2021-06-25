As the first woman to serve as Orioles public address announcer, Adrienne Roberson is living the dream: ‘I’m doing what I always wanted to do’

Roberson loves public speaking. When she was little, her father made her read articles from Newsweek out loud. As her two children were growing up, she would read books to them before they went to bed. Roberson took broadcast classes and worked for the college radio station while attending the University of Tennessee. She enjoyed listening to the voices of John Ward, Tennessee’s former play-by-play announcer, and former MLB broadcasters Harry Kalas and Harry Caray.