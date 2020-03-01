Top draft choice Adley Rutschman not among Orioles’ first round of roster cuts

The Orioles made their first roster cuts of the spring, reassigning three infielders and two pitchers to their minor league camp, which officially opens Tuesday at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota.
The list includes Infielders Rylan Bannon, Malquin Canelo and Mason McCoy and left-handed pitchers Alexander Wells and Zac Lowther, who was the only one of the five to play in the Orioles’ 3-2 exhibition victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Lowther pitched the eighth inning and did not give up a run despite of a couple of hard-hit balls. He pitched against the Boston Red Sox in his first outing of the spring and allowed four runs in just 1⅓ innings.
Bannon made a good impression at the plate in seven spring appearances, with three hits — including a home run — and three RBIs in 10 at-bats.
Conspicuous by his absence from the list was 2019 top overall draft choice Adley Rutschman, who was not expected to spend long in major league camp.
Rutschman played the final three defensive innings Sunday and struck out in one at-bat. He is hitless in eight at-bats with a walk, a run scored and four strikeouts.