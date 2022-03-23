Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman ‘progressing well,’ but Heston Kjerstad faces 8-12 week setback with strained hamstring

As one Orioles top prospect inched closer to a return, another received a further setback to the beginning of his professional career.

Outfielder Heston Kjerstad, the Orioles’ top draft pick in 2020, will be out for eight to 12 weeks with a “higher-grade” left hamstring strain, general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday. Kjerstad suffered the injury during a minor league intrasquad game earlier this month when chasing down a line drive off the bat of catcher Adley Rutschman.

Elias said additional testing determined Kjerstad’s strain was more severe than initially suspected, although surgery won’t be required.

Kjerstad has yet to make his professional debut. He missed the 2021 season as he recovered from myocarditis — heart inflammation — although Elias said that hasn’t impacted Kjerstad this year.

"When he left, I said he might be a household name. He might be a guy that is just a superstar-type talent, and I didn't see it coming.”



“Obviously, a horrible blow for a guy who was getting back on his feet after a very unfortunate health situation that he’s looking like he’s overcome,” Elias said. “Terrible timing. Very unfortunate. But it’s a matter of time, and I think at this point his hamstring is going to bounce back and it’s just more of a pile-on of lost repetitions that we’re going to have to worry about and try to make up for.”

The morning after Kjerstad injured his hamstring, Rutschman woke up with right elbow soreness that was formally diagnosed as a tricep strain a few days later. Elias offered a more positive outlook for Rutschman, saying the 24-year-old backstop was “progressing well.”

Still, Elias considers the recovery period from the tricep strain “is more weeks than days.” But Elias didn’t count Rutschman out for Opening Day with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides on April 5 — if not Baltimore’s opener April 8 in Tampa.

“He’s just got some general soreness; there’s nothing structurally going on in his back of the arm, tricep kind of region,” Elias said. “If this dissipates rapidly, we want him out there.”

The timing is inopportune for both players. Rutschman’s injury occurred right as major league players began to arrive in Sarasota, Florida, for spring training. And after a 2021 season spent on the sidelines, Kjerstad’s 2022 is beginning the same way.

“To basically sit dormant for a year like he did when he had to, then build himself back up to game shape, be out there getting base hits with his peers, then to have this happen, it stinks,” Elias said. “It’s certainly not how you would’ve scripted out his first couple years of pro ball by any measure, but I’m not worried about his mental ability to get over this.”

Particularly for Rutschman, Elias doesn’t think there will be much of a lasting impact. And in a way, the tricep strain helps Elias avoid a major decision — whether to include Rutschman on the Opening Day roster with the Orioles.

If he’s not ready to begin the year in Baltimore, the Orioles may have an extra season of team control of Rutschman. Elias still would’ve liked to see what the catcher had to offer as spring training progressed. Instead, they’ll wait until his tricep heals.

“He was really playing his [butt] off in the early camp, so the timing of this stinks. He was doing it all,” Elias said. “… I know he’s really bummed that this happened, literally right as the big leaguers showed up, but we’re taking the long view with him, and I know he is, too. He’s a very smart, very disciplined guy.”