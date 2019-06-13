Sports Orioles

Oregon State's Adley Rutschman, Orioles' top draft pick, wins Golden Spikes Award

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman has won the Golden Spikes Award as the nation's outstanding college baseball player.

The No. 1 overall draft pick by the Orioles was the Pac-12 player of the year after batting .411 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs and an NCAA-leading .575 on-base percentage. Last year, he was the College World Series Most Outstanding Player for the national champion Beavers.

Rutschman is the first Oregon State player and ninth from the Pac-12 to win the award. California's Andrew Vaughn won last year, making this the first time the Pac-12 has had back-to-back winners.

