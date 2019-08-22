Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman ‘comfortable being uncomfortable’ preparing for playoff run at Delmarva

Orioles top draft pick and top prospect Adley Rutschman debuted with a pair of walks Wednesday at Low-A Delmarva, and is excited to join one of the best teams in the minors on the cusp of their trip to the South Atlantic League playoffs.
“I’m hoping that it’s going to be a great experience, and it has so far,” Rutschman said Thursday at Perdue Stadium. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to get to play some more playoff baseball.”
Rutschman, who was promoted from Short-A Aberdeen on Tuesday after a 5-for-5 game and his first New York-Penn League home run in the Ironbirds’ first-half finale, hit .325 with an .894 OPS and ended his time there with a 10-game hitting streak.
He called that a “good way to go out,” and debuted behind the plate Wednesday and caught five different Shorebirds pitchers in a shutout win over Greensboro. Rutschman embraced the chance to get to know so many members of the new staff so quickly.
“It makes you better, every single time you catch a new pitcher,” he said. “You’ve got to learn their different qualities, and it can be a little uncomfortable at first, but that’s what you try and do in any sport, any situation, try and make yourself as uncomfortable as possible. That makes everything become a little easier. As my grandpa always used to say, be comfortable being uncomfortable.”