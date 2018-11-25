With tailgate, Adam Jones delivers a little more love to Baltimore, but doesn't know what his future will bring

Adam Jones didn’t have anything new to report after his first month of free agency when he met briefly with reporters at his annual Ravens tailgate party Sunday morning to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Baltimore and the Living Classrooms Foundation.

So, he couldn’t guarantee that he would be holding the event again next year.

“That’s the million-dollar question,’’ he said. “We’ll address that when we see what the future holds for me personally. It’s great. It would be hard to turn away, but it’s got to be convenient for myself at the same time.”

Despite that uncertainty, Jones said he is very comfortable with the situation that he’s in.

“I’ve got no stress,’’ he said. “The Orioles have been good to me financially over my career. I just know that I have a lot to offer someone else and I have a lot of gas in the tank, because — at the end of the day — my boys are starting to understand what’s going on with me, and they’re proud of daddy.”

Jones said that he hasn’t heard from the Orioles since the season ended and has not had any recent contact with new O’s executive VP and general manager Mike Elias, but did say that he feels the club is in good hands.

“I know of Mike Elias,” he said. “I think we’ve met a few times on the field. They’re in good hands, obviously with what Houston has done. You look at the last 10 years of them, losing 100 games for a couple seasons, then winning the championship and being one of the most formidable teams in the American League and all of baseball.

“They’re a great team, obviously. The leadership they have up in the front office has trickled down to the players, so I think they are in good hands right now.”

Jones was joined at his event by a lot of his friends from the Orioles organization, including teammate Trey Mancini, who traveled from Nashville for the occasion.

“It’s awesome,’’ he said. “It’s one of my favorite events of the year, being able to come back, be back in Baltimore … it’s great. And the reason that we’re doing this, is for the Boys and Girls Club and Living Classrooms, which is fantastic. So, it feels good to give back to the city.”

Adam’s mother, Andrea Bradley, who traveled from San Diego to Baltimore for this year’s party, talked about how proud she was of her famous son and how sad she was that he may have played his last game for the Orioles.

“I love Baltimore and he loves Baltimore,’’ she said. “That hurt my heart. I understand. Adam, when he was 22, he was taking somebody’s place, but when it’s time, it’s ‘What do I do now?’

“He called me, he said, ‘Mom, I’m going to right field and let the youngster [Cedric Mullins] have his time. So, I reached out to Cedric’s mother and said, ‘I’m handing the baton over to you. It’s on you and your son now.”

