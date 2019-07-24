IronBirds insist Blue Lives Matter flags on jerseys honor two fallen officers, are not a political tool

“To recognize the two of them, we began wearing that patch and to recognize all of law enforcement, not just in Harford County but in the state of Maryland and around the country,” Slatus said, noting that the patches were applied to the jerseys before the Short-A affiliate of the Orioles began its 2016 season in June. “We were fortunate to be able to retire the badge numbers of the two Harford County deputies, but I think as a nod to them and a note to their families and to those who protect us around the country, we continue to wear that patch, and we’re proud of it.”