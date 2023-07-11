The All Star Game logo is seen on the field at T-Mobile Park during the National Anthem before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The All Star Game logo is seen on the field at T-Mobile Park during the National Anthem before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

2023 MLB All-Star Game | PHOTOS

The Orioles in Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game are Austin Hays, Adley Rutschman, Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista.

The All Star Game logo is seen on the field at T-Mobile Park during the National Anthem before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Austin Hays, of the Baltimore Orioles, hits during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) (John Froschauer/AP)

American League's Félix Bautista, of the Baltimore Orioles, warms up during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) (John Froschauer/AP)

The All Star Game logo is seen on the field at T-Mobile Park before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

American League players walk on the field before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

American League's Yandy Díaz, of the Tampa Bay Rays (2), hits a solo home run during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) (John Froschauer/AP)

American League's Yandy Díaz, of the Tampa Bay Rays, celebrates his solo home run in the second inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

American League's Randy Arozarena, of the Tampa Bay Rays, talks on first base after hitting a single in the first inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

American League's Bo Bichette, of the Toronto Blue Jays, tags out National League's Luis Arraez, of the Miami Marlins, at second base in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, (17) strikes out in the first inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

American League Seattle Mariner players Julio Rodríguez (44), Luis Castillo (58) and George Kirby (68) run onto the field for the start of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

National League's J.D. Martinez, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, scores on a single by Luis Arraez, of the Miami Marlins, in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

American League outfielder Adolis García, of the Texas Rangers, (53) grabs a fly ball by National League's Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

American League outfielder Adolis García, of the Texas Rangers, (53) grabs a fly ball by National League's Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

National League's Geraldo Perdomo, of the Arizona Diamondbacks (2), warms up during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, (17) warms up during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) (John Froschauer/AP)

